Khloe Kardashian's Friendship With Scott Disick Is Still Going Strong

Perhaps the famous Kardashians really are all about keeping up with their family, including their niece and nephews' father, Talentless owner Scott Disick.

Some might have assumed that Scott would simply fade away into obscurity following Kourtney Kardashian's hot and heavy whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. As you may recall, Barker popped the question with an over-the-top proposal complete with an innumerable amount of red roses amid an oceanfront backdrop in Montecito, California, per People. FANCY!

Fortunately, however, the bond Scott shares with the rest of the Kardashian fam is still going strong. "The only one he's been having problems with is with Kourtney" a source told Us Weekly in November 2021. "He's always been close to Kris. He truly thinks of her as a second mom," the source added. "The Kardashians will always be family to him." But what's the deal as of late when it comes to The Lord and his (platonic) lady Khloe Kardashian? The answer probably won't surprise you...