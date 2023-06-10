Ryan Cabrera Has Two Famous Exes But Found Love With Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera's dating history includes seeing a couple of well-known women. During a 2005 chat with the News-Times, Cabrera talked about his music, such as the songs "On the Way Down" and "40 Kinds of Sadness." The latter track explored the emotions that develop when you're apart from someone you have deep feelings for, the performer stated. "That song is really about just loving someone so much that anywhere that they go that you can't see them, you miss them," Cabrera said. "I'm always on tour and I'm always away from everything."

That same year, Cabrera was interviewed by StarNews. The news outlet noted that the musician had been featured on the reality series "The Ashlee Simpson Show," and his manager at the time was Joe Simpson, the father of Ashlee and Jessica Simpson. Over a decade after rising to fame, Cabrera began a relationship with professional wrestler Alexa Bliss around late 2019, per Sportskeeda. However, before this romance played out, Cabrera had connections with other women who were in his circle earlier on in his career.