Do Kim Kardashian's Exes Ray J And Kanye West Have A Close Relationship Today?

Willie "Ray J" Norwood and Kim Kardashian's relationship turned toxic after their sex tape fell into the hands of Vivid Entertainment. It was a huge embarrassment for Kardashian, but ultimately launched the Kardashian/Jenner empire, according to Page Six. When Kardashian started dating Kanye West, he had Ray J in his crosshairs. But after getting kicked to the curb by Kardashian, is West still battling her ex?

During "The Kardashians," West claimed he'd retrieved Ray J's hard drive that included enough XXX material for a second tape. West delivered it to Kardashian like John the Baptist's head on a platter. "He met Ray J at the airport and got it all back," a choked-up Kardashian told her entourage. "I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," she continued. Not so fast! If there's one thing we know about West, it's that things aren't always as they appear to be.

In April 2022, Ray J had some harsh words for Kardashian and West. "All this is a lie smh. Can't let them do this anymore—so untrue," he commented on an Instagram post showing "The Kardashians" video clip. A source backed up his claim, telling Page Six there was nothing new on the hard drive besides footage of Kardashian and Ray J on a plane and at a club. So, given all the dirty water that's flown through the sewer, do Kardashian's exes Ray J and West have a close relationship today?