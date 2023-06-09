RHONJ: Where Gia Giudice Stands With The Manzo Brothers Today

When you're a teen, your mom is embarrassing enough. But when she's flipping tables and screaming on TV, it's got to be mortifying. Welcome to the world of Teresa Giudice's three children. Her oldest, Gia Giudice, grew up on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and was unwittingly dragged into Teresa and Caroline Manzo's bitter feud, which was made all the more difficult because Gia was raised with Caroline's sons, Albie and Christopher Manzo. So, did the kids duke it out like their moms, or did they act like the adults in the room?

As any "RHONJ" aficionado knows, Teresa and Caroline have been bitter adversaries since the dawn of time — or at least since the beginning of "Real Housewives." But it wasn't always that way. ScreenRant reports that they used to be tight. Theresa's three daughters even used to call her "Aunt Caroline" until things went south after Melissa and Joe Gorga appeared on the scene during Season 3 of the hit show.

Teresa's claws were out for her sister-in-law from the get-go, and she launched attack after attack on her brother's wife. Caroline became a casualty of the war after she stepped in and attempted to mediate between the battling two. Her peace-making attempts weren't appreciated, and she soon became a target of Teresa's ire too, resulting in Caroline exiting the show after Season 5, per Us Weekly. The two moms are still sworn enemies, so where does Gia Giudice stand with the Manzo brothers today?