The Shady Side Of Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker garnered millions of fans in her role as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," which she has since reprised on HBO's spin-off, "And Just Like That..." Parker has also had an incredible acting career, both on film and on stage, appearing in everything from 1993's "Hocus Pocus" to 1996's "The First Wives Club" to 2005's "The Family Stone." Alongside acting, Parker has also been building a successful brand that includes everything from fragrances to shoes to collaborations with brands like Strathberry and Samsonite.

As well as finding success in the entertainment industry and the business world, Parker has continued to be an inspiring influence for women all over the world, especially when it comes to embracing aging. For instance, in January 2023, she told Vogue France, "Nowadays, I don't really feel any pressure, but at times I have the impression that others may be more concerned about my appearance, which is rather strange. Like the fact that I have wrinkles or white hair. I think there are more interesting things to do with my time, don't you?"

But just like any other Hollywood star, Parker has sometimes found herself embroiled in bitter feuds with former colleagues or having strange interactions with fans on the street. Here, we explore the shady side of Sarah Jessica Parker.