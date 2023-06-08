The Shady Side Of Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker garnered millions of fans in her role as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," which she has since reprised on HBO's spin-off, "And Just Like That..." Parker has also had an incredible acting career, both on film and on stage, appearing in everything from 1993's "Hocus Pocus" to 1996's "The First Wives Club" to 2005's "The Family Stone." Alongside acting, Parker has also been building a successful brand that includes everything from fragrances to shoes to collaborations with brands like Strathberry and Samsonite.
As well as finding success in the entertainment industry and the business world, Parker has continued to be an inspiring influence for women all over the world, especially when it comes to embracing aging. For instance, in January 2023, she told Vogue France, "Nowadays, I don't really feel any pressure, but at times I have the impression that others may be more concerned about my appearance, which is rather strange. Like the fact that I have wrinkles or white hair. I think there are more interesting things to do with my time, don't you?"
But just like any other Hollywood star, Parker has sometimes found herself embroiled in bitter feuds with former colleagues or having strange interactions with fans on the street. Here, we explore the shady side of Sarah Jessica Parker.
She almost passed on Sex and the City
"Sex and the City" catapulted its entire cast to superstardom when it first aired on HBO on June 6, 1998. As protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, a sex columnist living in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker became an instant fashion icon, known for her character's chic yet unexpected style. However, Sarah Jessica Parker very nearly walked away from the iconic role after filming the pilot.
When the show got picked up by HBO, Parker was in a completely different headspace, and she wasn't so sure that playing the lead on "Sex and the City" was a good idea. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in September 2016, Parker revealed her initial reaction to returning to the role, saying (via Time), "I don't know. I feel like the moment passed. Maybe I'm not so keen to commit." However, she soon changed her mind, telling Kimmel, "The people wisely talked me out of it. And I went to the set the first day and never looked back."
It's impossible to imagine anyone other than Parker playing Carrie Bradshaw, and it's hard to believe she almost quit the show ahead of its debut. Whatever the reason for Parker's negative response to "Sex and the City" being ordered to series at HBO, we're thankful that she changed her mind and gave the show a chance, as it wouldn't be the same without her.
She allegedly made the set cliquey
"Sex and the City" followed the lives and relationships of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). While all four women appeared to have wonderful relationships onscreen, their behavior on set was apparently a totally different story.
According to a 2017 exposé by the New York Post titled "Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed 'Sex and the City,'" a "clique" began to form around Parker on set, and Cattrall allegedly wasn't part of that inner circle. The New York Post's article went on to allege that Parker became very close with both Nixon, whom she'd worked with prior to "Sex and the City," and Davis. Cattrall, meanwhile, was allegedly an outsider, with the article suggesting that cast relations only got worse as the series neared its season 6 finale.
An HBO spokesperson was even forced to respond to rumors of a feud when it was reported that Cattrall wasn't invited to stay in the same house as Parker, Nixon, and Davis when they were shooting an episode on location in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "Kim stayed in a different house because she was married at the time, and her husband was supposed to come," the spokesperson told the publication. The New York Post alleged that Parker was at the center of this divide, having created a so-called "clique" on-set.
Kim Cattrall thinks SJP could've been 'nicer'
Despite starring on six seasons of "Sex and the City" together, along with two follow-up movies, there doesn't seem to be much love lost between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. During her October 2017 interview on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories," Cattrall discussed her decision not to return for a third "Sex and the City" movie, saying, "And this is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex And The City,' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer." Cattrall continued, "I really think she could have been nicer." Unfortunately, the feud didn't stop there.
In February 2018, Cattrall announced the devastating loss of her brother Chris Cattrall on Instagram, and Parker shared a supportive comment on the post. Days later, Cattrall shared an Instagram post squarely aimed at Parker, which she captioned, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now." She continued, "... You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
While Parker denied she had a problem with her former cast mate, it's clear that Cattrall isn't a fan of the "And Just Like That..." star. Plus, Cattrall's suggestion Parker could've been "nicer" remains pretty damning.
SJP's strange run-in with Anya Taylor-Joy
"Sex and the City" has always had a loyal fanbase, with many viewers falling in love with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, religiously following the ups-and-downs of her romantic life. However, Parker's reaction when meeting some of her fans is apparently sometimes a little strange.
Actor Anya Taylor-Joy was one such fan who approached SJP and was a little embarrassed by the interaction, recounting the story during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2022. "I was going through a really bad breakup and I was like, 'Hey, I just have to tell you, like, I've been watching you and Big and it's giving me a lot of hope,'" Taylor-Joy explained. "And she was like, 'Oh, that you'll get back together?' And I was like, 'No! That I will survive. That I can like move on from this and that it'll be okay.'" Apparently Taylor-Joy's words didn't go down all that well with Parker, who allegedly replied, "Okay, that's ... I'm gonna get in my car now."
Of course, it remains unknown why Parker wasn't quite sure how to respond to Taylor-Joy's comments about Carrie and Big. Being caught off-guard was probably a tough situation for Parker to be in, and Taylor-Joy admitted to feeling pretty awkward about the exchange. The star of "The Menu" did precursor her story by telling Barrymore, "It was a really bad moment for me," suggesting the meeting wasn't all that she hoped it would be.
No equal pay on Sex and the City
Fans of "Sex and the City" have always adored the chemistry between the show's four main characters: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Of course, Parker's Carrie remained the lead throughout the duration of "Sex and the City," and this was allegedly reflected in their salaries. According to Us Weekly, Parker was reportedly earning as much as $3 million per episode, while her cast mates were allegedly taking home approximately $350,000.
Cattrall addressed the pay disparity while appearing on "Friday Night With Jonathan Ross" in December 2004, per E! News. "I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of 'Sex and The City,'" she explained. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on." Understandably, Cattrall questioned why the cast members weren't paid equitably for "Sex and the City." Spin-off "And Just Like That..." sees Parker, Nixon, and Davis reportedly taking home $1 million per episode, proving that negotiations have moved on a lot since 2004.
During an appearance on the "Origins with James Andrew Miller" podcast, executive producer Michael Patrick King defended the disparity, saying, "The show doesn't exist if Sarah Jessica wasn't the blonde star of the show ... I guess for Kim it didn't matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity."
SJP said she didn't want Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That
After those very public disputes between Kim Cattrall and the rest of the "Sex and the City" cast, it seemed as though the "Mannequin" star wouldn't ever be playing her character Samantha Jones again. As a result, fans were delighted when it was announced that Cattrall would be making a surprise cameo in the second season of "And Just Like That...". However, Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't necessarily on board with Cattrall's return to the franchise.
While speaking to Variety in 2022, Parker was asked if she would welcome Cattrall back as Samantha Jones on future seasons of "And Just Like That..." Parker responded, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared." The "Failure to Launch" star continued, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."
In spite of Parker's personal feelings on the matter, Cattrall is returning to play her beloved "Sex and the City" character, and it seems that she's doing so on her own terms. According to Variety's sources, Cattrall refused to film with any of her former co-stars, or even speak to them on set, and that included showrunner Michael Patrick King. Time will tell whether there's a way forward for Parker and Cattrall.