Why Caitlyn Jenner Will Never Date Again After Her Divorce From Kris Jenner
Almost immediately after Caitlyn Jenner announced her transition in 2015, she found herself at the center of relentless romance rumors. In reality, though, the star hasn't dated anyone since her divorce from Kris Jenner.
Back in 2015, when Caitlyn became the star of her very own docuseries, "I am Cait," she was linked to castmate Candis Cayne. However, even though the pair shared a kiss in one episode as a dare, both vehemently denied being a couple. Speaking to OK! in mid-2015, a spokesperson for Caitlyn told the outlet that any claims that the two were a couple were simply "not true." A few months later, Cayne reiterated that. In response to rumors that she and Caitlyn had locked lips in Marina Del Ray, she told E! News that was untrue. "Was I in Marina Del Ray lately? I don't think I was, so no," she said. And just in case that didn't clear it up, she added a line for clarification: "We're just really, we're great friends."
More recently, Caitlyn has also been linked to her manager, Sophia Hutchins. That's been denied too, though, with Hutchins telling People in 2021, "Caitlyn is like a parent to me." The truth is, despite all the rumors to the contrary, Caitlyn hasn't been in a relationship with anyone since her marriage to Kris Jenner ended — and there's a reason for that.
She's loving single life
The number one reason why Caitlyn Jenner hasn't dated anyone since Kris Jenner? Simply put, she's finally got a taste of single life — and she's here for it.
As Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer in an episode of ABC News' "20/20," for most of her life, she's "always been married." It's not exactly surprising, then, that back in 2017, a source told People that she was in no rush to get back into the dating pool. "She still has no interest in dating. ... It's just not a priority," the insider explained. Caitlyn has alluded to that in her own words, too. Her 2017 autobiography, "The Secrets of My Life," saw the olympian explain that the constant line of questioning regarding her love life had become frustrating — to say the least. "I don't have the appetite for it, which is why the public's obsession over my sex life now, whether I will or won't, is annoying to me," she wrote.
Several years down the line, that seems still to be the case. As she explained in an episode of "The Pivot Podcast" in 2022, "I don't see myself in the future ever, ever dating. I ... went through three marriages, I have all my kids, my days are full ... [and] I've got a lot of things going on in my life right now." Touché!
... but she's also not willing to take on the pressure
Given how much Caitlyn Jenner seems to be enjoying the single life, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that another reason why she hasn't dated anyone since her split from Kris Jenner is because of the pressure that it would bring.
In a 2017 episode of her since-canceled show, "I am Cait," the reality star pointed out that she wasn't sure the attention she and a love interest would get would be worth it. "Can you imagine if I actually had a date and walked out of a movie theater on a quiet Wednesday night holding hands with somebody? I think it would be really tough on me," she mused. Caitlyn added that she would be more likely to date a man than a woman and that it would effect any possible relationships, as well. "It would certainly be tough on the guy. Like, 'Why are you dating her? What are your motivations?'" she explained, concluding that she doubted anyone would stick around.
So, what's stopped Caitlyn from dating since her divorce and transition? Despite the public's interest in her love life, Caitlyn's top priority appears to be protecting her peace.