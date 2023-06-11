Why Caitlyn Jenner Will Never Date Again After Her Divorce From Kris Jenner

The number one reason why Caitlyn Jenner hasn't dated anyone since Kris Jenner? Simply put, she's finally got a taste of single life — and she's here for it.

As Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer in an episode of ABC News' "20/20," for most of her life, she's "always been married." It's not exactly surprising, then, that back in 2017, a source told People that she was in no rush to get back into the dating pool. "She still has no interest in dating. ... It's just not a priority," the insider explained. Caitlyn has alluded to that in her own words, too. Her 2017 autobiography, "The Secrets of My Life," saw the olympian explain that the constant line of questioning regarding her love life had become frustrating — to say the least. "I don't have the appetite for it, which is why the public's obsession over my sex life now, whether I will or won't, is annoying to me," she wrote.

Several years down the line, that seems still to be the case. As she explained in an episode of "The Pivot Podcast" in 2022, "I don't see myself in the future ever, ever dating. I ... went through three marriages, I have all my kids, my days are full ... [and] I've got a lot of things going on in my life right now." Touché!