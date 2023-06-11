The Unexpected Way Tina Turner Met Her Second Husband Erwin Bach

The following article includes mentions of abuse.

A chance encounter led Tina Turner to her second spouse. Before this, Tina was in a long-term relationship with her past music partner, Ike Turner, during which Ike was abusive toward Tina. The two tied the knot in 1962 and were together until Tina broke free from the union in 1976. Two years later, the divorce was finalized, via Today.

Back in 1981, Tina opened up to People about ending her marriage to Ike. "I was living a life of death," Tina said. "I didn't exist. I didn't fear him killing me when I left, because I was already dead. When I walked out, I didn't look back." The late music icon talked to Oprah Winfrey in 2005 about how her life improved as a result of the separation from Ike, per Oprah.com. "I never put a lot of praise on myself because of my relationship with Ike," Tina said. "I was just happy when I started to like myself—when I divorced and took control of my life." After Tina was able to leave this first marriage, she found true romance following an unforeseen introduction.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.