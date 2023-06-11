The Unexpected Way Tina Turner Met Her Second Husband Erwin Bach
The following article includes mentions of abuse.
A chance encounter led Tina Turner to her second spouse. Before this, Tina was in a long-term relationship with her past music partner, Ike Turner, during which Ike was abusive toward Tina. The two tied the knot in 1962 and were together until Tina broke free from the union in 1976. Two years later, the divorce was finalized, via Today.
Back in 1981, Tina opened up to People about ending her marriage to Ike. "I was living a life of death," Tina said. "I didn't exist. I didn't fear him killing me when I left, because I was already dead. When I walked out, I didn't look back." The late music icon talked to Oprah Winfrey in 2005 about how her life improved as a result of the separation from Ike, per Oprah.com. "I never put a lot of praise on myself because of my relationship with Ike," Tina said. "I was just happy when I started to like myself—when I divorced and took control of my life." After Tina was able to leave this first marriage, she found true romance following an unforeseen introduction.
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach met at an airport
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach first crossed paths while Turner was traveling. In the 2021 documentary "Tina," Bach noted how he met Turner after he was instructed to get her at the airport. "We met at Cologne [Bonn] Airport — actually it was Düsseldorf Airport [in Germany], and her manager Roger [Davies] asked me to pick up Tina," Bach said (via People).
From her first glance at Bach, who was previously a music executive, Turner was smitten. "[I thought], 'Where did he come from?' He was really so good-looking," Turner said. "My heart [was beating fast], and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking." Bach added that he "wasn't nervous" while driving the music legend to her destination. The pair's meeting took place in 1985, per Entertainment Tonight, and they got hitched in 2013. In 2021, Turner named her and Bach's nuptials, as well as welcoming her sons, as her most cherished memories. "Some of the happiest moments in my life were the birth of my beautiful baby boys, Craig and Ronnie, and marrying my partner and soul mate, Erwin Bach," Turner told Today. Over the years, the loving couple remained devoted to one another.
After starting a relationship with Tina Turner, Erwin Bach 'didn't want another woman'
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach had a special love connection. In her 2018 memoir "My Love Story," Turner discussed battling intestinal cancer and a stroke, as well as kidney failure, per Smooth Radio. Turner's kidney treatment options were either receiving a kidney transplant or undergoing dialysis. Bach ended up coming forward to help Turner. "[Bach] said he didn't want another woman, or another life," Turner said. "Then he shocked me. He said he wanted to give me one of his kidneys." During a 2018 interview with Turner, People reported that the 2017 surgery went well. Turner then reflected on her personal journey. "I know that my medical adventure is far from over. But I'm still here — we're still here, closer than we ever imagined," Turner said.
In 2021, Turner posted a photo of herself and Bach on Instagram and shared details of their love story. "When I first asked Erwin out, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision. Sometimes seconds change your life," Turner said. "Because you feel a spark, an instant connection." Prior to this, Turner revealed that Bach continued to show his affection for her decades after their romance began. "Erwin and I have been together for over 30 years and he still writes me love letters – isn't that romantic?" Turner wrote in another post. She went on to state, "I am so lucky to have him by my side."