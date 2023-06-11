How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Makes Her Own Money
She may be just 17, but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first bio-baby is already making bank. It seems like only yesterday that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was being carried around looking like an adorable little Tweetie bird with her big blue eyes and pillowy lips. But Shiloh is growing up fast — and she's blazing a trail and making her mark on the world in her own indomitable style.
Being born into Hollywood royalty definitely gives you a headstart in life. However, it hasn't been all plain sailing for Shiloh — when it comes to her home life, at least. Angelina once admitted that she struggled to feel as much for her biological daughter as she did her adopted children. "I think I feel so much more for Madd and Zee because they're survivors; they came through so much," told Elle UK (via Today). "Shiloh seemed so privileged from the moment she was born. I have less inclination to feel for her."
Angelina is often spotted on the red carpet with her six kids in tow. But she rarely opens up about them in interviews. Still, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is apparently making her own money now, and we're guessing Angelina would proudly boast of her daughter's accomplishments.
She got the moves like Jagger
Your regular, run-of-the-mill teenager tends to scrape by with minimum wage and tips, working as a server, barista, or delivery driver. But then, your regular, run-of-the-mill teenager hasn't got A-lister parents and a double-barrelled last name to prove it. Undoubtedly, both go a long way, as demonstrated by how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly makes her own money—and the whopping amount she rakes in.
In Touch reports that the 17-year-old earns around "$14,000 a week doing side jobs." Yep, that's $14,000 a week from "side jobs." A source claims Shiloh makes her cash from "small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films." They also claim she scored a gig working as a PA on one of her mom's movies.
The teen is definitely a talented dancer. Shiloh can't stop showing off her moves with numerous Tik Tok videos she posts for her 26,400 followers to enjoy. And her dad, Brad Pitt, is one of her biggest fans. He raved about his daughter's moves to Entertainment Tonight during a red-carpet interview. "Brings a tear to the eye," he confessed. "Very beautiful." Brad said he wants all his kids to "find their own way, find their own voice, and flourish." He admitted to W Magazine that he's started busting a move too. "Dance has become a part of my future," Brad said. "Just in life, I've found myself enjoying a dance," he continued.
Meanwhile, the never ending battle rages on
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are at odds over everything these days. Still, at least they're united in supporting Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's dance talents. "Brad and Angie are both very proud, and they'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro," a source told US Weekly. "But they're not pushing it on her by any means." However, although they're able to agree on one thing regarding their kids, Brad and Angelina's bitter custody battle is still far from over.
The Cut reports that despite Angelina filing to end their 12-year marriage seven years ago and the former spouses being declared legally single, their divorce is still not finalized. They persist in fighting over their French chateau and winery and Brad's child visitation rights, as Angelina seemingly remains dead set on restricting his access as much as possible. Shocking allegations against Brad continue to leak, including the claim that he "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during a doomed and allegedly drunken plane flight fight that sparked the ongoing drama between the former spouses. Brad has denied all and any allegations of abuse.
Angelina demanded an FBI investigation following the flight debacle. After the security service declined to file charges against Brad, she filed a lawsuit against them. Meanwhile, E! News reports that Brad continues the battle to see his kids as much as possible and makes the most of the time he gets to encourage and support them.