How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Makes Her Own Money

She may be just 17, but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first bio-baby is already making bank. It seems like only yesterday that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was being carried around looking like an adorable little Tweetie bird with her big blue eyes and pillowy lips. But Shiloh is growing up fast — and she's blazing a trail and making her mark on the world in her own indomitable style.

Being born into Hollywood royalty definitely gives you a headstart in life. However, it hasn't been all plain sailing for Shiloh — when it comes to her home life, at least. Angelina once admitted that she struggled to feel as much for her biological daughter as she did her adopted children. "I think I feel so much more for Madd and Zee because they're survivors; they came through so much," told Elle UK (via Today). "Shiloh seemed so privileged from the moment she was born. I have less inclination to feel for her."

Angelina is often spotted on the red carpet with her six kids in tow. But she rarely opens up about them in interviews. Still, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is apparently making her own money now, and we're guessing Angelina would proudly boast of her daughter's accomplishments.