Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Had A Fling With Leonardo DiCaprio

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, is no stranger to the press. The daughter of The Mamas & the Papas frontman John Phillips grew up in the spotlight and, as The Guardian noted in a 2002 profile, that didn't do her any favors. She started modeling at 13, dropped out of school at 14, and became a tabloid staple thanks to her partying and wild antics. She eventually went to rehab at 20 and, after getting sober, devoted herself to acting. She made it through the lowest point in her own life, but now, she's watching her husband reckon with his own dark past.

Recently, Phillips' name has been back in the press for a painful reason, as she's remained by her husband's side throughout his headline-making court cases. Masterson, who became a household name thanks to "That '70s Show," managed to avoid the curse of the one-hit wonder and continued to work steadily, landing lead roles on shows like "Men at Work" and "The Ranch." However, he fell from grace in 2017 when he was hit with a growing number of rape allegations. He denied all accusations brought against him, but soon after, he was booted from his Netflix show and in 2020, he was arrested and formally charged.

So who is Bijou Phillips, and what was her high-flying life like before she married Danny Masterson?