Adam Hadwin Laughs Off Security Tackling Him At The Canadian Open Like A Pro
Adam Hadwin had a surprisingly cool reaction to getting tackled at the Canadian Open.
Nick Taylor had much to celebrate after coming out on top at the 2023 Canadian Open. According to ESPN, Taylor's win is special because it marks the first time a Canadian golfer has bested his opponent in nearly 70 years. "I blacked out when that ball went in with Dave," revealed Taylor. "So I'm curious to watch that, what we did." Taylor continued, "It's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf. To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is — I'm pretty speechless. I don't think it's going to sink in for quite some time what happened today."
For this matchup, Taylor's opponent was Tommy Fleetwood, who congratulated Taylor after his win. "Nice moment for Nick and the fans here, so it's great to be a part of that Sunday and that playoff," Fleetwood said (via PGA Tour). "I had my chances, really; it wasn't meant to be this time. Congratulations to him." Of course, Fleetwood isn't the only person who's given Taylor his props.
Following his win, several golfers in attendance met Taylor on the course to bask in the momentous occasion. However, security only set their sights on one player — Hadwin. Fortunately, he's taken the moment in stride.
Adam Hadwin has a great sense of humor
Adam Hadwin got SMOKED by security trying to celebrate with Nick Taylor. 😂— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 11, 2023
Even though it was Nick Taylor who won the Canadian Open, golf fans can't stop talking about Adam Hadwin, who following Taylor's win, ended up getting tackled by the security team. According to CNN, the security guard misidentified Hadwin — who was spraying champagne as he approached Taylor — as a random fan before realizing that he posed no actual threat. Fortunately, Taylor showed the guard a ton of grace. "The security officer was doing their job and acting in the moment amidst a flurry of excitement and celebration on the green following one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sport," said Taylor. "We are pleased with how both parties quickly rectified the misunderstanding and embraced the moment."
However, Hadwin offered up an even better reaction. On Twitter, Hadwin tweeted a fan edit of the moment the security guard made contact. He captioned the photo, "Put it in the Louvre!" Hadwin also jokingly tweeted, "I think I'll stick to golf," after Carolina Panther Adam Thielen poked fun at the incident. "@ahadwingolf did ask me what it feels like to get tackled for a living, well here ya go haha," tweeted the football pro. Hadwin also responded to a Chief Sport Officer, Kevin Blue, who tweeted that the champagne bottle Hadwin was holding was "going in the Canadian Hall of Fame." Hadwin replied with a laughing emoji. See how easy life can be if you can laugh at yourself?