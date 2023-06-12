Adam Hadwin Laughs Off Security Tackling Him At The Canadian Open Like A Pro

Adam Hadwin had a surprisingly cool reaction to getting tackled at the Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor had much to celebrate after coming out on top at the 2023 Canadian Open. According to ESPN, Taylor's win is special because it marks the first time a Canadian golfer has bested his opponent in nearly 70 years. "I blacked out when that ball went in with Dave," revealed Taylor. "So I'm curious to watch that, what we did." Taylor continued, "It's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf. To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is — I'm pretty speechless. I don't think it's going to sink in for quite some time what happened today."

For this matchup, Taylor's opponent was Tommy Fleetwood, who congratulated Taylor after his win. "Nice moment for Nick and the fans here, so it's great to be a part of that Sunday and that playoff," Fleetwood said (via PGA Tour). "I had my chances, really; it wasn't meant to be this time. Congratulations to him." Of course, Fleetwood isn't the only person who's given Taylor his props.

Following his win, several golfers in attendance met Taylor on the course to bask in the momentous occasion. However, security only set their sights on one player — Hadwin. Fortunately, he's taken the moment in stride.