Bill Murray And Kelis Have A Much Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought
Kelis is reportedly bringing her milkshake to Bill Murray's yard, and let's face it, it's better than yours. People are losing their minds over the confounding couple and especially fixating on their age difference — and in fairness, there is a pretty sizeable age gap between the two.
It would be an understatement to say people's minds are blown. Within hours of the alleged news breaking, the couple began trending. "Al Pacino and Robert De Niro welcoming Bill Murray into the fold," quipped one tweeter. "Hello, Mom? Can you pick me up? Kelis and Bill Murray are dating," joked another. And there haven't been this many memes since sad Keanu Reeves sat on a bench.
At first glance, Murray and Kelis appear to be a romance lost in translation. However, dig deeper, and there's some sense to their unlikely liaison. Murray and Kelis' hardships ignited their unexpected chemistry, according to Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. Per ET, there was the tragic death of Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, in 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. While CTV News reports Murray's second wife, Jennifer Butler, with whom he shares four kids, died suddenly in 2021. So why is everybody going so crazy over the story? Well, Bill Murray and Kelis do have a much bigger age gap than we thought.
The coolest counselor
According to All Music, Kelis was born in New York in 1979. That happens to be the same year Bill Murray's breakout movie "Meatballs" was released — he was 29 at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter, who noted, "Murray is always the coolest counselor at camp." Well, that's clearly something that hasn't changed with time. Because it's not just the age difference that has people talking.
Kelis is a cool, fashion-forward musician and health-conscious chef. According to Fader, she's collaborated with some of hip hop and R&B's greatest, including Busta Rhymes, Foxy Brown, P.Diddy, and Pharrell, who she dated. Kelis was also married to rapper Nas, who she accused of mental and physical abuse in a bombshell interview with Hollywood Unlocked.
Meanwhile, with all due respect, Murray is a schlubby, well-seasoned comedian with eight kids and a notedly problematic attitude about what is appropriate behavior towards women. In 2022, a complaint from a female during the shooting of "Being Mortal" led to filming being shut down. "We're both professionals," Murray told CNBC of his alleged inappropriate behavior. "We like each other's work. We like each other, I think, and if you can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making a movie as well." Lucy Liu has also revealed (via Deadline) that they clashed while making "Charlie's Angels" in 2000.
She ain't bothered...
Just when the memes were really getting into full flow, Kelis may have thrown a wrench into the Bill Murray dating rumors — or she may have not. The musician has flown off on a tropical vacay, and she posted a series of photos and a video of herself splashing around and looking fab in a bikini. "I'm a beach bum," she captioned the collection. "Ma'am, would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" One commenter wrote.
"Lol, no, babe, I wouldn't bother at all," she replied. This could mean, "I wouldn't bother with Bill Murray," or it could mean, "I wouldn't bother responding to your nosiness because it's none of your business." We're going with the latter, but either way, good for her. The U.S. Sun was the first to set the cat amongst the dating pigeons. They claim Murray's been a frequent fixture at Kellis performances recently, cropping up all over the world at concerts together in addition to the same hotels — that AARP membership will definitely come in handy there. Joking aside, who cares, if they're happy? They certainly deserve some joy after some super dark times.
"[They've both] shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them," a source said. "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap."