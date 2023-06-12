Bill Murray And Kelis Have A Much Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Kelis is reportedly bringing her milkshake to Bill Murray's yard, and let's face it, it's better than yours. People are losing their minds over the confounding couple and especially fixating on their age difference — and in fairness, there is a pretty sizeable age gap between the two.

It would be an understatement to say people's minds are blown. Within hours of the alleged news breaking, the couple began trending. "Al Pacino and Robert De Niro welcoming Bill Murray into the fold," quipped one tweeter. "Hello, Mom? Can you pick me up? Kelis and Bill Murray are dating," joked another. And there haven't been this many memes since sad Keanu Reeves sat on a bench.

At first glance, Murray and Kelis appear to be a romance lost in translation. However, dig deeper, and there's some sense to their unlikely liaison. Murray and Kelis' hardships ignited their unexpected chemistry, according to Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. Per ET, there was the tragic death of Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, in 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. While CTV News reports Murray's second wife, Jennifer Butler, with whom he shares four kids, died suddenly in 2021. So why is everybody going so crazy over the story? Well, Bill Murray and Kelis do have a much bigger age gap than we thought.