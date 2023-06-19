The Heartbreaking Story Of Kelis' Husband Mike Mora

Kelis Rogers, known best as simply Kelis, rose to fame in the early 2000s with hit songs like "Milkshake" and "Not in Love." In 2002, Kelis met rapper and songwriter Nas at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, according to Distractify. They hit it off and married three years later. In 2009, Kelis and Nas announced they were expecting their first child together, but their marriage was falling apart at the same time. What appeared to be a match made in music heaven ended in heartbreak, and Kelis filed for divorce when she was seven months pregnant. After taking some time to heal from her relationship with Nas, Kelis would find love again, this time with Mike Mora.

Kelis and Mora, who worked as a photographer, tied the knot in 2014 and had two children together, according to Billboard. Around the time their second child was born in September 2020, Mora began experiencing health issues. His symptoms included "loss of appetite," as well as pain in his back. In an Instagram post uploaded on September 29, 2021, Mora said he thought he just had an "ulcer," but his diagnosis was much worse. Mora had stage IV stomach cancer at the age of 36 and was given 18 months to live.