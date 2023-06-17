How Much Don Lemon Reportedly Made At CNN Before His Firing

In April 2023, CNN shocked the world when they announced that longtime anchor Don Lemon was leaving the network, effectively ending a partnership that lasted nearly two decades. In a statement, then-CNN CEO Chris Licht said: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

To make things more surprising, Lemon issued a statement of his own, claiming that the network's decision had blindsided him and that no one from CNN had reached out to give him a proper dismissal. "I am stunned," he penned in a tweet. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." But CNN immediately refuted this, saying that Lemon "was offered an opportunity to meet with management." What's more, all this back and forth came on the heels of a Variety exposé that outlined allegations of him maligning his female co-workers, as well as exhibiting "diva-like" behavior.

In the end, Lemon found himself without a network. Here's the jaw-dropping amount the embattled anchor was earning before the cable news giant kicked him to the curb.