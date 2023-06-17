How Much Don Lemon Reportedly Made At CNN Before His Firing
In April 2023, CNN shocked the world when they announced that longtime anchor Don Lemon was leaving the network, effectively ending a partnership that lasted nearly two decades. In a statement, then-CNN CEO Chris Licht said: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
To make things more surprising, Lemon issued a statement of his own, claiming that the network's decision had blindsided him and that no one from CNN had reached out to give him a proper dismissal. "I am stunned," he penned in a tweet. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." But CNN immediately refuted this, saying that Lemon "was offered an opportunity to meet with management." What's more, all this back and forth came on the heels of a Variety exposé that outlined allegations of him maligning his female co-workers, as well as exhibiting "diva-like" behavior.
In the end, Lemon found himself without a network. Here's the jaw-dropping amount the embattled anchor was earning before the cable news giant kicked him to the curb.
Don Lemon reportedly had a salary of $7 million per year at CNN
CNN had their work cut out for them, at least in the financial sense, when they decided to dismiss Don Lemon. Sources familiar with the situation told Page Six that the anchor had been promised a $7 million a year salary until 2026 in his last contract negotiations, and with his ousting, the news network still had to hand over $20 million.
"Don was signed on a high seven-figure deal for the morning show last September, and is assured by CNN he will be paid the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026," the insider dished. To help ensure that the network will fulfill its end of the bargain, the former "CNN This Morning" anchor also reportedly hired the big guns and asked attorney Bryan Freedman to come on board to protect his interests. Coincidentally, Freedman was also hired by ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo, who also received the boot from the network in 2021. "He has retained lawyer Bryan Freedman to conclude this deal, and also to investigate if Don could be eligible to further damages surrounding the conditions of his exit," the source added.
As of this writing, it remains unclear whether CNN has relented and given Lemon what he was promised, and if they did, the payout would significantly inflate Lemon's net worth, which is currently at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
What are Don Lemon's post-CNN plans?
Don Lemon apparently has zero time for sulking, as he assured everyone that he's doing fine post-firing. Speaking with Extra at the Time 100 Gala in NYC just days after he got canned, the embattled host said he was enthusiastic about what's next for him.
"Life goes on. That's behind me, and we'll see what happens in the future. I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned," he said. "I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it." He didn't lay out any work-related plans at the time, only that he was looking forward to resting and bonding with his family. "I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I'll see what happens next, but I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that," he added, noting that he doesn't have to "rush to another job."
In June 2023, TMZ reported that CNN may ask Lemon back now that Chris Licht had been ousted, but someone from Lemon's circle told the New York Post that it's highly unlikely that Lemon would entertain a comeback. Besides, Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk has a potential job offer for Lemon. He tweeted: "It'd be great to have @maddow, @donlemon & others on the left put their shows on this platform. No exclusivity or legal docs required! You will receive our full support. The digital town square is for all."