What Oprah Winfrey's Parents Really Did For A Living

Oprah Winfrey's parents had much simpler jobs than their famous offspring.

Winfrey is one of Hollywood's most highly-regarded self-made entrepreneurs. According to Forbes, Winfrey is worth $2.5 billion as of June 2023 and is one of only 14 Black billionaires on the entire planet (via Atlanta-Journal Constitution). Winfrey amassed her extraordinary wealth by building an international media corporation. Her most successful project was "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which spanned 25 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey's series finale achieved an 18-year high, with 16.4 million viewers. But Winfrey has been successful in several industries, like film, television, and publishing. Not to mention, Winfrey's influence and popularity have allowed her to endorse many products.

Even though Winfrey has much more money than she could ever spend, building wealth wasn't her biggest priority. "I worked, and consciously aspired, not to be rich, but to be surrounded by beautiful things," wrote Winfrey for Oprah Magazine. Winfrey's first splurge was a set of designer towels. "And when I could, eventually, afford to splurge on something beautiful, something that gave me pleasure every time I looked at—or even thought about—it, that something was...bath towels," continued Winfrey. Of course, Winfrey has also used her wealth on grander purchases, including her $100 million home.

Despite Winfrey's enormous success, her parents Vernon Winfrey, and Vernita Lee had very normal jobs.