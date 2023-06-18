The Moment Ryan Gosling Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva Mendes

Before Ryan Gosling made a big silver screen comeback in the live-action "Barbie" film opposite Margot Robbie, he was pretty much missing in action in the movie scene. Apparently, it's for a good reason — he simply wanted to spend more quality time with his kids.

Unlike his acting hiatus back in 2013, which he took for having "lost perspective on what I'm doing," as he shared with the Associated Press (via USA Today), his second career break lasted for nearly half a decade, and started almost immediately after he and his longtime partner Eva Mendes welcomed their second child. "I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them," he told GQ. In another interview with the outlet, the "Gray Man" also dished that since having his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, he changed his perspective on a lot of things, especially time. "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now," he said. "My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

Fatherhood is clearly a priority for Gosling now, but interestingly, there was a point in his life when he couldn't even fathom having one kid, much less two. But apparently, it all changed when he fell in love with Mendes.