Why Kerry Washington Never Posts About Her Husband On Social Media
Kerry Washington has chosen to keep her relationship with her significant other private. The "Scandal" star tied the knot with Nnamdi Asomugha back in July 2013, per People. Asomugha is a former NFL player who has transitioned to acting, producing, and starting his own foundation since the close of his football career. A wedding guest opened up to the news site about the couple's Idaho nuptials, which they said took place "at one of Kerry's friend's houses." The source continued, "It was small, just family and close friends. They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet."
While Washington has been more open about her life in the past, she revealed in a 2015 chat with Lena Dunham for Marie Claire why she's become more private over time. "Earlier in my career I was much more super-sharey," Washington said. "There were moments when I wanted to process things that were happening to me more privately, and I didn't have the space to do it, because once you let people in, they're in, and you don't get to say, 'Oh, I want this for myself.'"
Washington has additionally spoken about her decision to not include posts related to her marriage via social media.
Kerry Washington doesn't want her marital business open for public discussion
Kerry Washington is not one to overshare on social media. In 2016, the actor was interviewed at the SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival amid speculation that Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, were facing marital strife. The performer explained her choice to keep quiet about the relationship on social media. "I think—and this is something Reese Witherspoon has talked about a lot—it's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life," Washington said, per Just Jared.
She went on to address the benefits of using social media to speak the truth for public figures. "Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities'] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things, and they say, 'That's not true! Just so you know, that's BS!'" Washington said before adding, "So I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice."
Washington also mentioned her plans to keep her marriage private in a 2013 interview with Glamour, which occurred in the months after her and Asomugha's wedding. "I'm walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you," Washington said. "But I'm going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold."
Kerry Washington is in her 'immediate truth' with husband Nnamdi Asomugha
Though she doesn't post about her family life on social media, Kerry Washington will still give small nuggets about her marriage now and then. Washington discussed her significant other, Nnamdi Asomugha, in a 2023 Marie Claire profile. "I'm in my immediate truth with [him]," Washington said of Asomugha. "Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself." Washington and Asomugha have two children together: Isabelle, who was born in 2014, and Caleb, who was born in 2016. Washington is also a bonus mom to Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.
While talking to Marie Claire, Washington touched upon her dedication as a mom to her and Asomugha's children. "Part of their journey is to know not everybody's going to hold your hand all the time," Washington said of raising her kids. "I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves." As Washington and Asomugha are celebrating a decade as a married couple this year, Washington will be keeping any celebrations under wraps. "I do have an incredible husband," Washington said to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"