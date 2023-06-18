Why Kerry Washington Never Posts About Her Husband On Social Media

Kerry Washington has chosen to keep her relationship with her significant other private. The "Scandal" star tied the knot with Nnamdi Asomugha back in July 2013, per People. Asomugha is a former NFL player who has transitioned to acting, producing, and starting his own foundation since the close of his football career. A wedding guest opened up to the news site about the couple's Idaho nuptials, which they said took place "at one of Kerry's friend's houses." The source continued, "It was small, just family and close friends. They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet."

While Washington has been more open about her life in the past, she revealed in a 2015 chat with Lena Dunham for Marie Claire why she's become more private over time. "Earlier in my career I was much more super-sharey," Washington said. "There were moments when I wanted to process things that were happening to me more privately, and I didn't have the space to do it, because once you let people in, they're in, and you don't get to say, 'Oh, I want this for myself.'"

Washington has additionally spoken about her decision to not include posts related to her marriage via social media.