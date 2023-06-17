Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Won't Renew Their Vows Anytime Soon
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have shut down any possibilities of renewing their vows. Over the last 27 years, the two acting talents have been the shining definition of relationship goals. Meeting on the set of "All My Children" in 1995, the two lovebirds embarked on a whirlwind relationship that found them eloping to Las Vegas, welcoming their three children, and becoming co-hosts of a popular morning talk show. When speaking about her long Hollywood marriage to Consuelos, Ripa told People in May, "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon."
The "Riverdale" star shared similar sentiments in an interview with Esquire in 2019. "I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end, and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years, maybe you should try to stick it out,'" he said. "Of course, I'm not supporting staying in a horrible marriage. I'm just saying you can, maybe wait until it calms down a little bit. Wait until the magic happens."
While Ripa and Consuelos' love for each other shows no signs of slowing down, the couple has made no plans of renewing their vows for one reason in particular.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos believe vow renewals lead to divorce
A month after Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, the lovebirds revealed they would never renew their vows on a episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark." "We are very superstitious about vow renewals. I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce," Ripa said (via People). "It's like, 'We're not getting along... I know what we should do.'" After Ripa added that vow renewals were a "kiss of death" for marriages, Consuelos said many couples seemingly renew their vows after a husband has "messed up." "And I'm not talking about leaving the toilet seat up. I'm talking about messed up," he added.
Ripa and Consuelos' vow renewal statements come a week after the two opened up about working with each other on their aforementioned talk show. "You know, I think we've done it pretty well," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm having so much fun meeting the actors or the performers that come on that I've always been a big fan of, and I get to work with someone who's the best in the business." Ripa added that their working relationship has flourished due to their past experience hosting the show. "He really brings such joy to us. Not just me personally, as his wife, but as a worker here," she added. "All of our producers who have known Mark for 23 years have always adored him... but working with him, Mark makes everybody feel very protected."