Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Won't Renew Their Vows Anytime Soon

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have shut down any possibilities of renewing their vows. Over the last 27 years, the two acting talents have been the shining definition of relationship goals. Meeting on the set of "All My Children" in 1995, the two lovebirds embarked on a whirlwind relationship that found them eloping to Las Vegas, welcoming their three children, and becoming co-hosts of a popular morning talk show. When speaking about her long Hollywood marriage to Consuelos, Ripa told People in May, "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon."

The "Riverdale" star shared similar sentiments in an interview with Esquire in 2019. "I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end, and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years, maybe you should try to stick it out,'" he said. "Of course, I'm not supporting staying in a horrible marriage. I'm just saying you can, maybe wait until it calms down a little bit. Wait until the magic happens."

While Ripa and Consuelos' love for each other shows no signs of slowing down, the couple has made no plans of renewing their vows for one reason in particular.