Priscilla Presley's Photo-Op With Riley Keough Signals Reconciliation After Legal Battle
Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough seem to be mending their relationship following their high-profile legal battle. Earlier this year, fans were left devastated when Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, tragically died. After the singer's death, things took a messy turn when Priscilla filed paperwork challenging the late singer's will. At the time of her death, the 54-year-old's children, Riley and the late Benjamin Keough, were listed as trustees of her estate, which was implemented after an amendment in 2016. However, in the court filing, Priscilla questioned the "authenticity and validity" of the change due to her not being notified of said change and Lisa Marie's signature featuring a spelling error, per Page Six.
"My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Priscilla said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. While Riley refrained from releasing her own statement, a source told People that the "Daisy Jones and The Six" star was "shocked" by Priscilla contesting the amendment. "It's a very sad situation," they said. After months of legal tensions, the pair announced they had settled their legal issues. "The family is happy, unified together, and is excited for the future," Priscilla's lawyer Ronson J Shamoun told The New York Times on May 16.
In the wake of their truce, Priscilla uploaded a photo to Instagram featuring her grandchildren, which seemingly backs Ronson's statement of family unity.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough celebrate Lisa Marie's twin daughters
Following her legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough, Priscella Presley hinted that there's no bad blood between them. On June 16, the former wife of Elvis Presley uploaded a photo to Instagram celebrating Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who recently graduated middle school. "Happy Graduation, girls! You're now in high school!" her caption read. The heartwarming post also featured the two women smiling beside the twin girls. The post came a couple of days after Priscilla filed a declaration supporting her settlement with Keough over Lisa Marie's trust.
"My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just a Family.' Elvis would be proud, and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us," she said in her document, per OK! "My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team, worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family." Under the settlement, the "Agent of Elvis" star will receive a lump sum of $1 million and serve as a "special adviser" of Lisa Marie's trust, according to The New York Times. "In settling the claims pending in Priscilla's petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa's wishes and not in the best interests of the family," the settlement documents revealed.