Priscilla Presley's Photo-Op With Riley Keough Signals Reconciliation After Legal Battle

Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough seem to be mending their relationship following their high-profile legal battle. Earlier this year, fans were left devastated when Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, tragically died. After the singer's death, things took a messy turn when Priscilla filed paperwork challenging the late singer's will. At the time of her death, the 54-year-old's children, Riley and the late Benjamin Keough, were listed as trustees of her estate, which was implemented after an amendment in 2016. However, in the court filing, Priscilla questioned the "authenticity and validity" of the change due to her not being notified of said change and Lisa Marie's signature featuring a spelling error, per Page Six.

"My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Priscilla said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. While Riley refrained from releasing her own statement, a source told People that the "Daisy Jones and The Six" star was "shocked" by Priscilla contesting the amendment. "It's a very sad situation," they said. After months of legal tensions, the pair announced they had settled their legal issues. "The family is happy, unified together, and is excited for the future," Priscilla's lawyer Ronson J Shamoun told The New York Times on May 16.

In the wake of their truce, Priscilla uploaded a photo to Instagram featuring her grandchildren, which seemingly backs Ronson's statement of family unity.