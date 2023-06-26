Who Is Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest And Is He Dating Anyone?

Corey Mylchreest has become a fan-favorite performer with his role on "Queen Charlotte." He plays young King George in the "Bridgerton" spin-off series alongside India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, and Golda Rosheuvel. In a May 2023 chat with Refinery29, Mylchreest spoke of the intense romance between Queen Charlotte and King George that's depicted on the show. "This is a love story, primarily, and the stakes of this love story are higher than most people will ever experience," Mylchreest said.

Long before his big break, Mylchreest knew that acting was a profession he wanted to pursue. "I was talking to my mom about it the other day, and she reminded me that when I was about five, I would go around slapping Post-it notes on the walls that would say, 'I will be a film director or I will be a film actor,'" Mylchreest told Town & Country in May 2023. "So, I invented visualization for myself at a very young age."

Mylchreest has remained focused on his career, growing as an actor while mostly keeping his personal life private.