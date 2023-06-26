Who Is Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest And Is He Dating Anyone?
Corey Mylchreest has become a fan-favorite performer with his role on "Queen Charlotte." He plays young King George in the "Bridgerton" spin-off series alongside India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, and Golda Rosheuvel. In a May 2023 chat with Refinery29, Mylchreest spoke of the intense romance between Queen Charlotte and King George that's depicted on the show. "This is a love story, primarily, and the stakes of this love story are higher than most people will ever experience," Mylchreest said.
Long before his big break, Mylchreest knew that acting was a profession he wanted to pursue. "I was talking to my mom about it the other day, and she reminded me that when I was about five, I would go around slapping Post-it notes on the walls that would say, 'I will be a film director or I will be a film actor,'" Mylchreest told Town & Country in May 2023. "So, I invented visualization for myself at a very young age."
Mylchreest has remained focused on his career, growing as an actor while mostly keeping his personal life private.
Corey Mylchreest is a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alumnus (and has a girlfriend!)
Corey Mylchreest is a 25-year-old London native who is an alumnus of a well-respected acting school. Three years ago, the accomplished performer obtained a degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After graduating, Mylchreest portrayed Leon in the 2021 short "Mars" and played Adonis in a 2022 episode of "The Sandman" before his big break in "Queen Charlotte."
In April 2023, the actor admitted to Extra TV that he wasn't a "Bridgerton" viewer when he auditioned for "Queen Charlotte." Mylchreest was told not to watch the show before filming, but he couldn't help but turn on the show. "As soon as I got the job I was like, 'Right, I've got to binge this thing," Mylchreest said.
In that same interview, Mylchreest revealed that he had a girlfriend and that they watched the series together once he scored the role of young King George. He was also at his girlfriend's place when he found out he got the part. In an interview with Hits Radio, the actor shared that he was told the news at midnight, after which he and his partner went out to commemorate the occasion. "The only place that was open was the local snooker club," Mylchreest said. "So we went and played snooker." Since the debut of "Queen Charlotte," Mylchreest is continuing to thrive.
Corey Mylchreest's star power is looking bright
Corey Mylchreest's acting success has just begun. Deadline wrote that Mylchreest had entered into a partnership to be represented by WME after several top entertainment agencies attempted to sign the actor. After this news became public, Mylchreest took to Instagram to show his appreciation. "BEYOND happy. Thank you team!!" he wrote.
Additionally, Mylchreest voiced his enjoyment in working on "Queen Charlotte" as King George. "It's such a joy to play someone, especially for your first big job, that has such a huge, magnificent spectrum of places that he inhabits almost daily," Mylchreest said in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Man About Town. "[George is] confident, charming and charismatic, way more than I would ever be able to be, but the reason for that is because of how vulnerable he is. Mylchreest also celebrated another big accomplishment, as he and his costar India Amarteifio together graced the cover of Vogue Netherlands. "It is a bloody PLEASURE to be able to finally share the magic that @nlvogue has cooked up with @india_amarteifio and myself – we are very, VERY lucky," he stated on Instagram.