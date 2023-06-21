RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Marriage To Husband Chris

Monique and Chris Samuels are getting a divorce.

Monique and Chris used to be one of the leading couples on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Aside from Karen Huger and Charisse Jackson Jordan (prior to her 2019 divorce), Monique was one of the franchise's only actual housewives during her time on the show. And it didn't take them long for fans to fall in love with her and Chris. Not only did Chris's NFL wealth allow them to meet Potomac's lofty income quota, but it also allowed the couple to acquire the four homes that would eventually lead to Monique and Giselle Bryant's messy confrontation. Plus, Monique was easily one of the show's best-dressed housewives. Unfortunately, Monique and Chris departed the series after Season 5 when most of the cast (and fans) defended Candiace Bassett-Dillard amid their infamous tussle.

Eventually, the spouses landed starring roles in "Love and Marriage: DC," but they only filmed for one season. Unlike "RHOP," "Love and Marriage: DC" chronicled the couple's seemingly newfound contention. Now, it seems that Monique and Chris have decided to throw in the towel and break up their beautiful family.