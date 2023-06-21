RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Marriage To Husband Chris
Monique and Chris Samuels are getting a divorce.
Monique and Chris used to be one of the leading couples on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Aside from Karen Huger and Charisse Jackson Jordan (prior to her 2019 divorce), Monique was one of the franchise's only actual housewives during her time on the show. And it didn't take them long for fans to fall in love with her and Chris. Not only did Chris's NFL wealth allow them to meet Potomac's lofty income quota, but it also allowed the couple to acquire the four homes that would eventually lead to Monique and Giselle Bryant's messy confrontation. Plus, Monique was easily one of the show's best-dressed housewives. Unfortunately, Monique and Chris departed the series after Season 5 when most of the cast (and fans) defended Candiace Bassett-Dillard amid their infamous tussle.
Eventually, the spouses landed starring roles in "Love and Marriage: DC," but they only filmed for one season. Unlike "RHOP," "Love and Marriage: DC" chronicled the couple's seemingly newfound contention. Now, it seems that Monique and Chris have decided to throw in the towel and break up their beautiful family.
Monique and Chris Samuels have given up on love
According to Page Six, a spokesperson from the Montgomery Country Family Court confirmed that Monique Samuels recently filed to end their marriage, and it may be finalized sooner than later. The publication reported that Samuels petitioned to keep the details of her filing private. It's unknown whether or not the details of their divorce will ever make their way into the public record. However, the couple obviously has a lot to work out as they share three young kids and multiple properties. According to People, the couple's social media activity has been nearly non-existent in recent months. As the publication noted, Chris unfollowed both of his estranged wife's Instagram accounts.
Additionally, Monique's recent Instagram posts made it sound like she was taking a break from it all. "Ain't nothing wrong with a little nature therapy," Monique Instagram on June 15, implying she's been dealing with stress amid their breakup. "Sometimes you just gotta drive and end up where you end up." Three weeks earlier, the mom-of-three captioned an Instagram photo, "Nature Therapy. We needed this sun. The melanin is officially replenished and poppin." As of writing time, Monique and Chris have yet to make a formal statement. However, Chris may have used his June 19 Instagram post to reference his current obstacles. Chris captioned a photo of his kids holding skateboards, "Just roll with it," which could imply he's decided to accept whatever life throws his way.