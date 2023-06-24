How Many Kids Do Dustin Johnson And Paulina Gretzky Have?

LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are living their dreams on and off the green dance floor — but do those dreams include children?

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after getting engaged in 2013. Johnson celebrated their first anniversary by taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife, writing, "Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!" Gretzky and Johnson were introduced to each other by her mother in 2011. Paulina told Golf Digest, "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night ... So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy. I didn't stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He's always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are."

Even though the couple has been together for over a decade, it seems as though they still can't keep their hands off each other. After winning the LIV Golf Tulsa, the athlete was speaking at a press conference when he mentioned that he had pulled a muscle in his back just before playing the Saudi International. Things went south after he was asked if he sustained the injury while picking up a kid. Johnson laughed before replying, "Yeah, lifting up a kid, just a bigger kid." Johnson's innuendo had the entire press room in stitches. However, the reporter had every reason to ask Johnson about the kids.