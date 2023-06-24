How Many Kids Do Dustin Johnson And Paulina Gretzky Have?
LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are living their dreams on and off the green dance floor — but do those dreams include children?
The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after getting engaged in 2013. Johnson celebrated their first anniversary by taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife, writing, "Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!" Gretzky and Johnson were introduced to each other by her mother in 2011. Paulina told Golf Digest, "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night ... So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy. I didn't stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He's always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are."
Even though the couple has been together for over a decade, it seems as though they still can't keep their hands off each other. After winning the LIV Golf Tulsa, the athlete was speaking at a press conference when he mentioned that he had pulled a muscle in his back just before playing the Saudi International. Things went south after he was asked if he sustained the injury while picking up a kid. Johnson laughed before replying, "Yeah, lifting up a kid, just a bigger kid." Johnson's innuendo had the entire press room in stitches. However, the reporter had every reason to ask Johnson about the kids.
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have two sons
Masters and U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's two boys watched them say their marriage vows. Tatum (8) and River Johnson (6) sported suits and slicked-back hair the day their parents married. While it appears that Gretzky continued her family's tradition of starting their sons' names with the letter T – Paulina's brothers are Ty, Trevor, and Tristan Gretzky — they opted to skip the convention with their youngest boy. Johnson told the Daily Mail that his wife chose River's name. He said, "I don't know where she got it. I tried to ask. She said, 'I don't know, I just like the name."'
Johnson also praised Gretzky's mothering skills in an interview with Golf. "Everything about being a mom is her favorite. She loves it. She enjoys it," he said. As for the golfer, he has admitted that his whole outlook has changed since becoming a father. After winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championships in 2015, he stated, "It's hard to describe, but just from the first day he's born, your perspective on life completely changes. Things that were important aren't important anymore." And if you're wondering, Johnson and Gretzky value their family and spending time together, as was seen before the 2023 Masters. Gretzky showed her support by caddying for her golfer husband, and Tatum and River tagged along on the course at Augusta National in April. Talk about families playing together!
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky may expand their family
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky may decide to expand their brood. Gretzky spoke to her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky on "The Netchicks" podcast, revealing that she is open to having another child. "I want to have one more. But like my dilemma is, whatever happens, happens."Since her house is not lacking in testosterone, she has a preference for her next baby. "I would love a girl!" Gretzky also shared that she has a possible timeline for a third child. She said, "I want to enjoy being 32, 33, and then hopefully, if I'm lucky enough, then I get to have one more at 34."
Gretzky embraces her role as a mother and wife, even though she and her husband have faced some challenges. Gretzky and Johnson appeared in the Netflix docuseries "Full Swing" where she explained why she thinks her husband left the PGA and joined LIV Golf instead. "I don't think Dustin would ever make a bad choice for his children and people have to understand at the end of the day, that's who he chose this for," Gretzky stated (via the New York Post). "But my dad being a hockey player — I'm sure as a kid, there were times when I'm like, 'Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?' This is about Dustin and the kids and me, and taking care of us and being there with us." Even more so if another little one joins their growing family.