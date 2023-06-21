Hailey Bieber Was Hesitant To Ditch The Baldwin Name When She Married Justin
Is it just us, or does it seem like Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been married for years? The two initially tied the knot in a super-secret courtroom ceremony in the Big Apple back in 2018 but they later celebrated in front of family and friends in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina in 2019. Since Hailey and Justin made things official, the pair have not been shy about showering one another with praise — both on social media and in interviews. In 2022, Justin wished his blushing bride a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," he wrote on Instagram.
Hailey is also never short on words when it comes to singing Justin's praises. During a sit-down with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the model spoke about how much her husband means to her, and it's enough to melt your heart. "He's my best friend, and there's nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most. He's literally the best human to me ever," she gushed. How sweet is that?
With love and marriage comes a lot of change in one's life, including changing your last name. For some, the decision to do it is super easy but for others, it takes a little bit more thought and consideration — which was definitely the case for Hailey.
Hailey Bieber had worries about changing her last name
First come love, then come marriage, then comes — changing your last name! Hailey Bieber faced quite a dilemma when she wed Justin Bieber, and at first, she was hesitant to drop Baldwin as her last name in favor of Bieber. In an interview with Bustle, the model lamented about how hard it was for her to decide to take the plunge and switch from Baldwin to Bieber, though she had her reasons. "I'm very proud of my family name. I come from a great family with a history in this industry," she told the outlet, referring to her father, Stephen Baldwin, and her famous uncle, Alec Baldwin (as well as the rest of the Baldwin brothers). "I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset, and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"
The star added, "It took some getting used to, for sure. It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting," she told the outlet. She also reiterated that changing her last name from Baldwin to Bieber doesn't take away her identity but instead "gets added to who I am." According to Us Weekly, Hailey also made the name change super-official by changing her Instagram handle from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber in November 2018 — just two months after she and Justin tied the knot.
Being a Baldwin also had its challenges
It's safe to say that being a Baldwin is something that Hailey Bieber doesn't take for granted. But despite taking the plunge and changing her name from Baldwin to Bieber, the model has spoken about what it means to come from such a famous family of actors because, let's be honest — they're like a Hollywood dynasty. However, with the fame that comes with the last name also comes the stigma that she gets certain things handed to her because of who she is. "I want to do everything on my own without my name being a factor. I try to keep myself separate from it," she told Grazia in 2016. Hailey added, "Kids that already have a famous background are just following in their families' footsteps. My dad [Stephen Baldwin] and all of his brothers have done this," she shared. "This is my family business." Hailey also made sure to add that other models who didn't come from such a famous family likely had to work really hard to get to where they are and she wasn't trying to take away from that.
Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin, also spoke about the family's fame and how Hailey has handled it. "Our family knows fame," he told Vogue. "We are used to being in the public eye. That's going to be useful to Hailey." One thing's for sure — whether she's a Bieber or a Baldwin, the paparazzi will find her!