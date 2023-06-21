Hailey Bieber Was Hesitant To Ditch The Baldwin Name When She Married Justin

Is it just us, or does it seem like Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been married for years? The two initially tied the knot in a super-secret courtroom ceremony in the Big Apple back in 2018 but they later celebrated in front of family and friends in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina in 2019. Since Hailey and Justin made things official, the pair have not been shy about showering one another with praise — both on social media and in interviews. In 2022, Justin wished his blushing bride a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," he wrote on Instagram.

Hailey is also never short on words when it comes to singing Justin's praises. During a sit-down with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the model spoke about how much her husband means to her, and it's enough to melt your heart. "He's my best friend, and there's nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most. He's literally the best human to me ever," she gushed. How sweet is that?

With love and marriage comes a lot of change in one's life, including changing your last name. For some, the decision to do it is super easy but for others, it takes a little bit more thought and consideration — which was definitely the case for Hailey.