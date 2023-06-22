What We Know About Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr.'s Drug Arrest Before Her Death

The music industry lost a legend in Tina Turner. The singer was known for cranking out one hit after the next with songs like "Proud Mary," "The Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," just to name a few. Of course, fans also knew Tina for her short, glitzy dresses that showcased her toned legs. Sadly, the singer died at her home in Switzerland on May 24, 2023, following a battle with a long illness. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," Tina's family wrote on her Instagram page. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans worldwide and inspired the stars of tomorrow." The post continued, "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Aside from being such a strong presence in the music industry, Tina also played the role of a mom to four sons. Tina had two biological children — Craig, whom she shared with Raymond Hill, and Ronnie, who she shared with Ike Turner. When she and Ike tied the knot, the singer adopted his two sons from a previous marriage — Michael Turner and Ike Turner Jr. When he was alive, Ike famously struggled with addiction and drugs, and he died of an overdose in 2007. Ike and Tina's son, Ike Jr., has also struggled with drugs and was arrested for possession.