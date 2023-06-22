What We Know About Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr.'s Drug Arrest Before Her Death
The music industry lost a legend in Tina Turner. The singer was known for cranking out one hit after the next with songs like "Proud Mary," "The Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," just to name a few. Of course, fans also knew Tina for her short, glitzy dresses that showcased her toned legs. Sadly, the singer died at her home in Switzerland on May 24, 2023, following a battle with a long illness. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," Tina's family wrote on her Instagram page. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans worldwide and inspired the stars of tomorrow." The post continued, "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
Aside from being such a strong presence in the music industry, Tina also played the role of a mom to four sons. Tina had two biological children — Craig, whom she shared with Raymond Hill, and Ronnie, who she shared with Ike Turner. When she and Ike tied the knot, the singer adopted his two sons from a previous marriage — Michael Turner and Ike Turner Jr. When he was alive, Ike famously struggled with addiction and drugs, and he died of an overdose in 2007. Ike and Tina's son, Ike Jr., has also struggled with drugs and was arrested for possession.
Inside Ike Turner Jr.'s arrest
More details are coming to light about Ike Turner Jr.'s arrest following the death of his mother, legendary singer Tina Turner. According to People, police arrested Ike Jr. on May 6 — just a few weeks before his mother's death. Things went awry when Ike Jr. was driving in Texas, and cops pulled him over because his taillight was out. When they pulled him over, cops discovered cocaine and meth in the vehicle. To make matters even worse, Ike Jr. tried to hide the evidence, police alleged. "He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," Capt. Q.T. Arendell told the outlet. The report states that after his arrest, police slammed Ike Jr. with two charges — possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Police also charged Ike Jr.'s passenger, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, with possession of a controlled substance. Police held Ike Jr. at the Brazoria County Jail on $70,000 bail. Fox News also reports that Ike Jr. also had a different, unrelated warrant at the time of his arrest for the drug charges.
When she was alive, Tina and Ike Jr. had a complicated relationship. In 2018, he told Daily Mail that they weren't on the best terms. "I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when — probably around 2000," he told the outlet. "I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either." A sad situation all around.