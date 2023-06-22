RHONJ: What We Know About Dina Manzo's Husband Dave Cantin

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Dina Manzo is currently in her third marriage. In 2012, Dina and her ex-husband Thomas Manzo went their separate ways, as People wrote. Leading up to this separation, the pair had been married for seven years. Following the breakup, Dina started seeing Dave Cantin. While being interviewed for "Jeff Lewis Live" of SiriusXM in August 2018, Dina spoke about her engagement journey with Cantin.

"We've always been engaged," Dina said, via Us Weekly. "We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year." The reality TV star additionally detailed her and Cantin's ongoing bliss, saying, "Our life is a honeymoon ... We don't do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase." In 2019, Dina shared on Instagram that she and Cantin had actually gotten hitched back in June 2017. "In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad," Dina wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Cantin. "A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars ... and so it is. #thirdtimesacharm." Read on to learn more about Cantin's personal and professional life.