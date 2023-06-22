RHONJ: What We Know About Dina Manzo's Husband Dave Cantin
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Dina Manzo is currently in her third marriage. In 2012, Dina and her ex-husband Thomas Manzo went their separate ways, as People wrote. Leading up to this separation, the pair had been married for seven years. Following the breakup, Dina started seeing Dave Cantin. While being interviewed for "Jeff Lewis Live" of SiriusXM in August 2018, Dina spoke about her engagement journey with Cantin.
"We've always been engaged," Dina said, via Us Weekly. "We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year." The reality TV star additionally detailed her and Cantin's ongoing bliss, saying, "Our life is a honeymoon ... We don't do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase." In 2019, Dina shared on Instagram that she and Cantin had actually gotten hitched back in June 2017. "In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad," Dina wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Cantin. "A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars ... and so it is. #thirdtimesacharm." Read on to learn more about Cantin's personal and professional life.
Dina Manzo's significant other, Dave Cantin, is a CEO and philanthropist
Dave Cantin, Dina Manzo's husband, is a notable businessperson. Per his website bio, Cantin is an "automotive industry expert, speaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist." He serves as the CEO of Dave Cantin Group, an automotive merger and acquisitions firm that he founded in 2014, per LinkedIn. Cantin is also a survivor of leukemia, and he states in the bio that he's helped secure funds going toward curing pediatric cancer in numbers exceeding $100 million. In 2018, Forbes wrote an article on Cantin's journey, highlighting his successful career and philanthropic contributions.
On his LinkedIn page, Cantin has noted his history of accomplishments in his field. "My passion for the auto industry and dedication to exploring innovative sales opportunities led me to turning a small local car dealership into the largest single point car dealership in the world," Cantin said. He later stated, "I am also passionate about business administration, personal motivation, and a consistent commitment to philanthropy, specifically raising funds for pediatric cancer." Prior to his union with Manzo, Cantin was married to a woman named Melissa before their 2014 split and 2015 divorce, according to People. He has two children from this previous relationship. Cantin and Manzo began their romance in 2015, per Page Six, and their connection is still thriving.
Dina Manzo loves Dave Cantin 'endlessly'
Dina Manzo and Dave Cantin are spouses who have made it through thick and thin. In 2017, Manzo and Cantin endured a frightening ordeal when two masked intruders assaulted the couple, tied them up, and took valuables from their home, as People stated. TMZ reported in 2019 that a man named James Mainello had been arrested, as he was thought to be one of the intruders. The news outlet then stated in 2021 that Dina's ex, Thomas Manzo, was facing charges for allegedly playing a part in the home invasion.
In June 2020, Dina celebrated her and Cantin's wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing to Cantin, "forever is a looong time but I look forward to every minute of it with you." Later that year, Dina honored her husband with a heartfelt Instagram post for his birthday. "Happy Birthday my love ~ You will forever be my always," Dina wrote. "I love you endlessly." Per the Dirt, the partners purchased a five-bedroom Montecito home for almost $16 million in May 2023. Recently, Cantin showed his support for his wife's "Dina Does..." podcast, which Dina announced is in its second season as of May 2023 via Instagram. Cantin commented on the post, "@Dina, great job baby! I'm so proud of you."