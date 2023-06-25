What Kevin Spacey And Robin Wright's Relationship Was Really Like In Real Life
After Kevin Spacey's sexual harassment scandal blew up, he became persona non grata at Netflix. The streaming giant, which created "House of Cards," wasted no time severing ties with the beleaguered star. Francis Underwood was a scheming, lying, power-hungry snake prepared to do anything to become president of the United States. Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, often fell victim to her husband's dastardly deeds as he clawed his way to the top. Their relationship was tumultuous, toxic, and seemingly more about political connections and convenience than romantic love. So, what was it like once the cameras stopped rolling?
Spacey and Wright starred in five seasons together, and there was no doubting their on-screen connection. The show was a smash hit, scoring a slew of awards. However, The Guardian reports that, in 2017, after Netflix received complaints from multiple staffers about the actor's on-set behavior — which ranged from "House of Cards" staff accusing Spacey of sexual harassment to allegations of creating a hostile work environment and sexual assault — the streamer immediately axed him.
To add insult to injury, Spacey discovered his legal woes were far from over; in fact, they were just getting started. The show's production company sued him for $30 million, per CBS News. So, where was Mrs. Underwood during the affray? Was she #TeamFrancis, or #ByeFelicia? Well, her reaction offered insight into what Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright's relationship was really like in real life.
The show must go on
Following Kevin Spacey's sudden firing from "House of Cards," Robin Wright found herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. The natural reaction is to support your co-star. However, in the days of #MeToo, it's essential to hear and believe alleged victims, especially when they're also your coworkers, and the allegations keep increasing daily.
Initially, she chose to be Sweden and stay schtum. But, Wright finally broke her silence on the Spacey allegations in July 2018. "I was surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened," she told "Today," admitting they hadn't spoken since he had been fired. "Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle," she continued. "I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."
Despite the mounting accusations against Spacey — which he's denied — Wright fought hard for the show not to be canceled after he was axed. She said it was unfair for the show's legacy to be tarnished and to become the subject of cancel culture because of one person's alleged wrongdoings. "The climate at the time was exactly that," she told The Telegraph, claiming the show faced the likelihood of being "judged" if it didn't cave to pressure. She said if it had been canceled, hundreds of people would have suddenly been jobless. "With no severance, probably," Wright said. "Absolutely not! It was just unacceptable in my mind for the show not to continue."
The question of redemption
If Robin Wright gets bored of acting, she'd be a shoo-in for the diplomatic services. In her interview with The Telegraph, Wright insisted she'd "never socialized" with Kevin Spacey and "didn't know the man." But, she agreed to discuss "redemption" with the paper — and whether or not everybody deserves it.
"It depends on the crime. Some people crossed a line: the obvious ones," Wright said. "And with them, you think, 'I don't know if I can trust that human being to grow.' But then there are other situations where I think people can reform. Again, it really does depend on the situation and the act or acts committed." As for her thoughts on whether progress has been made in light of the #MeToo movement? "Honestly, I think that progress will happen faster in years to come when the little boys of this new generation are educated differently," she said. "But of course, men in those positions [of power] need to adapt, and so do we."
Meanwhile, Spacey's career collapsed quicker than, well, a house of cards. Per The National, within a week, he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14 year old boy, fired from his hit show, accused by staffers of harassment and assault, and tweeted a problematic apology to his alleged teenage victim. Spacey insisted he didn't remember the purported assault. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," he wrote.