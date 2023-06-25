What Kevin Spacey And Robin Wright's Relationship Was Really Like In Real Life

After Kevin Spacey's sexual harassment scandal blew up, he became persona non grata at Netflix. The streaming giant, which created "House of Cards," wasted no time severing ties with the beleaguered star. Francis Underwood was a scheming, lying, power-hungry snake prepared to do anything to become president of the United States. Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, often fell victim to her husband's dastardly deeds as he clawed his way to the top. Their relationship was tumultuous, toxic, and seemingly more about political connections and convenience than romantic love. So, what was it like once the cameras stopped rolling?

Spacey and Wright starred in five seasons together, and there was no doubting their on-screen connection. The show was a smash hit, scoring a slew of awards. However, The Guardian reports that, in 2017, after Netflix received complaints from multiple staffers about the actor's on-set behavior — which ranged from "House of Cards" staff accusing Spacey of sexual harassment to allegations of creating a hostile work environment and sexual assault — the streamer immediately axed him.

To add insult to injury, Spacey discovered his legal woes were far from over; in fact, they were just getting started. The show's production company sued him for $30 million, per CBS News. So, where was Mrs. Underwood during the affray? Was she #TeamFrancis, or #ByeFelicia? Well, her reaction offered insight into what Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright's relationship was really like in real life.