Jamie Foxx's Arrest Record Isn't Squeaky Clean

Jamie Foxx is probably one of those celebrities you'd never guess has been arrested, but it's actually the opposite! Overall, 2003 was a super successful year for the actor. Foxx's biggest move that year was probably filming "Ray," the Ray Charles biopic, which eventually garnered him an Academy Award and a more visible profile. But Foxx also did some other pretty cool things this year.

For example, 2003 was the year that ESPN hand-selected Foxx to host the Espy Awards. "I've been a sports fan all my life and like most other actors, I'm convinced I could have been a pro athlete if Hollywood hadn't come calling," Foxx said in a press release (via ESPN). He continued, "I'm looking forward to sharing the evening with the sports elite, especially since my hosting responsibilities afford me the right to have fun with any and all of them." Foxx didn't actually host the broadcast until 2004, but he definitely exceeded all expectations by entertaining the crowd with a perfect balance of skits, jokes, and musical performances. Foxx returned to host the 2007 ESPYs, which is more than enough proof that he won over the production team and, most importantly, the audience.

Unfortunately, 2003 was also the year that Foxx found himself in a little trouble with the law.