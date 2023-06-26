Don Lemon Isn't Worried About His Next Move Following CNN Firing

Don Lemon's long-standing career at CNN ended in a way that most of us didn't expect. The star began his highly publicized career with the network in 2006, Over the years, he appeared on several different shows, including "CNN This Morning" and "Don Lemon Tonight." There's no doubt that Lemon became one of the most well-known journalists at the network, though he ultimately made some negative headlines. In February, Lemon faced controversy for saying former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was no longer in her prime. He later apologized, saying, "I'm sorry that I said it. And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided," per CNN. Variety also published a story about Lemon and his mistreatment of women.

Things seemed to be going a little more smoothly, but in April, CNN announced Lemon had been fired. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN Communications tweeted. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." Like most viewers, Lemon said he was "stunned" by the news. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," he said, via AP News. However, CNN argued that management offered to meet with Lemon before he released his own statement.

Now, Lemon is breaking his silence for the first time following his initial statement.