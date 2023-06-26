Don Lemon Isn't Worried About His Next Move Following CNN Firing
Don Lemon's long-standing career at CNN ended in a way that most of us didn't expect. The star began his highly publicized career with the network in 2006, Over the years, he appeared on several different shows, including "CNN This Morning" and "Don Lemon Tonight." There's no doubt that Lemon became one of the most well-known journalists at the network, though he ultimately made some negative headlines. In February, Lemon faced controversy for saying former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was no longer in her prime. He later apologized, saying, "I'm sorry that I said it. And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided," per CNN. Variety also published a story about Lemon and his mistreatment of women.
Things seemed to be going a little more smoothly, but in April, CNN announced Lemon had been fired. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN Communications tweeted. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." Like most viewers, Lemon said he was "stunned" by the news. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," he said, via AP News. However, CNN argued that management offered to meet with Lemon before he released his own statement.
Now, Lemon is breaking his silence for the first time following his initial statement.
Don Lemon lashes out against CNN
Don Lemon has ZERO regrets. In his first interview since getting axed by CNN, Lemon held nothing back. The star chose a smaller outlet, ABC24 Memphis (before his appearance at the NAACP event in the city), to speak out for the first time. "I have a responsibility not only as a journalist, but as an American, to tell the truth. And to abide by the promises of the Constitution because the Constitution says a more perfect union. Not a perfect union," he said in the interview. The journalist added that he needs to stand up for what is "right" and for the "truth" to abide by the Constitution. "I don't believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth — people who are fighting for what's right, people who are abiding by the Constitution," Lemon added before reiterating that he's abiding by the Constitution.
As far as his next move? Lemon shared that it's a fluid situation. "I'm not going to force anything," he said. "I'm not going to let other people's timelines influence me." Lemon has also shared a few posts on his Instagram feed, but he's kept them more light-hearted, posting a slideshow of photos from his summer — which included quality time on the beach with his dogs and boating. No one knows what the future holds, but Lemon looks like he's liking funemployment.