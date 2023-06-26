Dog The Bounty Hunter Throws Secret Son Curveball On Anniversary Of Beth Chapman's Death
Most people know Duane Chapman for starring in the hit show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," where he tracked down some of the most notorious fugitives in the country. He even tried to help find Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie. On the show, fans got to know several other members of Duane's family, including his beloved wife, Beth Chapman. They even got their own show, "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt." The couple wed in 2006 and remained married up until she died in 2019. When she was alive, Beth regularly appeared on Duane's Instagram feed, and the pair both chronicled her battle with throat cancer.
Sadly, Beth lost her battle with the deadly disease in 2019, and Duane shared a gut-wrenching post that's enough to bring a tear to anyone's eye. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii; this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he wrote on Twitter.
Since Beth died, Duane has spoken about Beth on several occasions, including in an interview with Hawaii News Now. "I loved her so much. As Lazarus lay, Jesus said he's not dead, he's sleepeth. My final words are Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping," he told the outlet, adding that he hoped to be reunited with her again one day. Now, on the fourth anniversary of Beth's death, Duane is remembering her — but with a twist.
Duane Chapman introduces son, Jon
Duane Chapman, who most fans know as Dog the Bounty Hunter, just dropped a major bombshell on the anniversary his late wife Beth Chapman's death. The star took to Instagram to remember Beth, while also making a shocking revelation about his personal life.
"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day," Duane began the lengthy caption. "So now, instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi." The reality star didn't elaborate further, but instead plugged his upcoming book, titled "Nine Lives and Counting," where he tells the entire story of Jon. To conclude the update, Duane brought things full circle. "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems," he added. "Happy birthday, son, love you both."
Many fans commented on the post to weigh in. "I'm so thankful God brought your son into your life. God is a Master of restoration!!" one person wrote. "Let's not forget Beth; she is greatly missed," another chimed in. Duane is the proud father of 12, and he and Beth shared two children together, Bonnie and Garry. We don't have many more details on his son, Jon, but we hope he spills some major tea in his book.