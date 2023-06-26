Dog The Bounty Hunter Throws Secret Son Curveball On Anniversary Of Beth Chapman's Death

Most people know Duane Chapman for starring in the hit show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," where he tracked down some of the most notorious fugitives in the country. He even tried to help find Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie. On the show, fans got to know several other members of Duane's family, including his beloved wife, Beth Chapman. They even got their own show, "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt." The couple wed in 2006 and remained married up until she died in 2019. When she was alive, Beth regularly appeared on Duane's Instagram feed, and the pair both chronicled her battle with throat cancer.

Sadly, Beth lost her battle with the deadly disease in 2019, and Duane shared a gut-wrenching post that's enough to bring a tear to anyone's eye. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii; this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he wrote on Twitter.

Since Beth died, Duane has spoken about Beth on several occasions, including in an interview with Hawaii News Now. "I loved her so much. As Lazarus lay, Jesus said he's not dead, he's sleepeth. My final words are Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping," he told the outlet, adding that he hoped to be reunited with her again one day. Now, on the fourth anniversary of Beth's death, Duane is remembering her — but with a twist.