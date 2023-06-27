Who Is Travis On Claim To Fame?
It's finally time for Season 2 of "Claim To Fame!" The show follows the non-famous family members of celebrities as they attempt to find their own smidgen of success. But they go about it in a rather unique way. Instead of leveraging their family member's fame, the contestants work super hard to keep their identity hidden from the other contestants. Whoever can fly under the radar the longest wins the game and the $100,000 prize. "Claim to Fame" is hosted by Kevin Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, and his little brother, Franklin, who has definitely benefitted from his older brother's success. So yeah, this was definitely an intentional casting choice.
Keke Palmer's sister, Loreal Palmer — better known as L.C. — won Season 1 of the show. During an interview with People, Loreal revealed the important lesson her famous sister imparted to her. "The main [lesson] that she taught me that I hope I'm passing on to my own children is that you can do whatever you want," said Loreal. "You can be whoever you want. You're gonna have people who don't agree with what you're doing or who don't like you and that's okay. It's a part of life. You have to keep going and living for yourself."
Season 2 of "Claim To Fame" has unveiled a new batch of famous relatives, including one interesting character named Travis. But just who is he?
Travis may be Neil deGrasse Tyson's son
"Claim To Fame" would be pretty tedious to watch if the contestants weren't lying to and toying with their co-stars. During the June 26 episode, Travis shared a few facts about his identity, but not all of them were rooted in reality. According to Parade, one of Travis's three "facts" revealed that his famous family member was his father. Travis also claimed that his father was a Critics Choice Award-winning actor. However, writer Matthew Huff didn't buy Travis's clues. During a talent segment, Travis flaunted his love of math by listing the first 100 digits of pi, leading Entertainment Weekly writer Jillian Sederholm to deduce that his celebrity connection was physicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson. And she may not be far off!
Fans on Twitter also seem quite certain that Travis has spent much of his life inside science labs. "Travis is Neil Degrasse Tyson's son.....he gave it away with knowing the numbers of PI #ClaimtoFame," tweeted one fan. Travis should have picked a different talent, he gave it away," tweeted another fan. Not everyone agreed, however. Another user tweeted, "Travis looks like he's related to a Jackson brother #ClaimtoFame." Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Travis guesses Smith Family or Jordan Fisher? #ClaimtoFame."
The proof is in the ... photo
Unfortunately, "Claim To Fame" doesn't mandate that its contestants take DNA tests. But if we're judging solely based on photos, then the chances of Travis being Neil deGrasse's son are pretty high. As one Twitter user pointed out, the guy posing (above) with deGrasse and his wife bears a striking resemblance to Tyler. "Some of these are too easy travis is neil degrasse tyson son#ClaimtoFame," tweeted an observant fan.
Unless Travis has a doppelganger roaming the earth, then it certainly seems to be the same person. By the way, deGrasse's established son is also named Travis, which is definitely the strongest proof of their familial relationship. Well, outside of the literal physical evidence.
Still, the season is young and you never really know what's going to happen on television. So we suppose it's possible to pretend that this Travis isn't deGrasse's Travis. But we suggest spending your energy trying to connect the remaining contestants to their famous bloodline. So far, Travis and his co-stars have only seen one contestant go home. According to People, Carly Reeves, who is Tom Hanks' niece, was the first contestant to be sent home after one of her housemates guessed her identity.