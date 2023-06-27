Who Is Travis On Claim To Fame?

It's finally time for Season 2 of "Claim To Fame!" The show follows the non-famous family members of celebrities as they attempt to find their own smidgen of success. But they go about it in a rather unique way. Instead of leveraging their family member's fame, the contestants work super hard to keep their identity hidden from the other contestants. Whoever can fly under the radar the longest wins the game and the $100,000 prize. "Claim to Fame" is hosted by Kevin Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, and his little brother, Franklin, who has definitely benefitted from his older brother's success. So yeah, this was definitely an intentional casting choice.

Keke Palmer's sister, Loreal Palmer — better known as L.C. — won Season 1 of the show. During an interview with People, Loreal revealed the important lesson her famous sister imparted to her. "The main [lesson] that she taught me that I hope I'm passing on to my own children is that you can do whatever you want," said Loreal. "You can be whoever you want. You're gonna have people who don't agree with what you're doing or who don't like you and that's okay. It's a part of life. You have to keep going and living for yourself."

Season 2 of "Claim To Fame" has unveiled a new batch of famous relatives, including one interesting character named Travis. But just who is he?