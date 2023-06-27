Gaten Matarazzo's Relationship With Lizzy Yu Started Before His Stranger Things Fame

When it first hit Netflix, few could have predicted how "Stranger Things" — a seemingly niche sci-fi series about a group of misfit pre-teens who discover monsters in their midst — would blow up. But 4 seasons and hundreds of millions of viewers later, here we are. The show has launched the careers of all its young stars, turning actor Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) in particular into a household name. While not as big of a lead as Brown, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) is still a core member of the monster-fighting squad, and as such, has made it big. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Matarazzo hauls in around $250,000 an episode, and has a cool $5 million to his name at only 20 years old.

Now that the whole cast is famous, you can bet that every actor has their pick of men and women lining up to date them. Look no further than Brown, who's officially off the market now that she's engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son. According to Seventeen, Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) are reportedly single, but most of their on-screen buddies are in committed relationships. We're talking about Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), who met on the show, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Maika Monroe, as well as Matarazzo, who's been dating his current girlfriend for the past five years and counting.