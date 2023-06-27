Nascar Star Jimmie Johnson Suffers Horrific Family Tragedy

The following article includes mentions of suicide and gun violence.

On June 26, the family of NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson suffered the tragic loss of his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and his nephew in what is under investigation as a potential murder-suicide.

TMZ reported that the parents of Johnson's wife of nearly two decades, Chandra Janway, and their 11-year-old nephew were found dead by authorities in the couple's residence in Oklahoma. All three had sustained gunshot wounds. Prior to their arrival, the Muskogee Police confirmed to the publication that a 911 call was made by a female at the Oklahoma home claiming there was "someone with a gun." Police also told the publication that mother-in-law Terry Janway allegedly remains the prime suspect, though nothing has been confirmed and no one has been charged for the incident.

Amid the tragic news, Johnson's team released a statement on June 27 confirming that the racer was pulling out of his scheduled appearance at the upcoming Chicago Street Race. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," his team wrote.

