The Former Real Housewife Who Has Her Eye On Kevin Costner

Watch out, Kevin Costner! Rumour has it that a former "Real Housewife" has her eye on you, and she's a woman who's used to getting what she wants. Coster was hit with a divorce filing from his second wife in May. According to TMZ, he was stunned by Christine Baumgartner ending their 18-year marriage. "Circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his rep said. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

In theory, the divorce shouldn't be complicated because Baumgartner didn't request spousal support in her filing, indicating they had a prenup. And there'll hopefully be no bitter custody battle, as they've both requested joint custody of their three kids. The filing apparently came out of the blue, and it immediately sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with gossip swirling that the actor's alleged wandering eye could have been the catalyst.

Page Six reports that Costner's and his first wife's divorce was clouded by accusations that he'd cheated multiple times, leading to a messy and expensive $80 million split. However, Costner's friend denied infidelity as the spark behind his second divorce filing. "There was no issue of cheating at all," his friend insisted to Page Six. So, who is the former Real Housewife who has her eye on Kevin Costner? Is she known for being tardy for the party, or is she more viva la diva?