The Former Real Housewife Who Has Her Eye On Kevin Costner
Watch out, Kevin Costner! Rumour has it that a former "Real Housewife" has her eye on you, and she's a woman who's used to getting what she wants. Coster was hit with a divorce filing from his second wife in May. According to TMZ, he was stunned by Christine Baumgartner ending their 18-year marriage. "Circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his rep said. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
In theory, the divorce shouldn't be complicated because Baumgartner didn't request spousal support in her filing, indicating they had a prenup. And there'll hopefully be no bitter custody battle, as they've both requested joint custody of their three kids. The filing apparently came out of the blue, and it immediately sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with gossip swirling that the actor's alleged wandering eye could have been the catalyst.
Page Six reports that Costner's and his first wife's divorce was clouded by accusations that he'd cheated multiple times, leading to a messy and expensive $80 million split. However, Costner's friend denied infidelity as the spark behind his second divorce filing. "There was no issue of cheating at all," his friend insisted to Page Six. So, who is the former Real Housewife who has her eye on Kevin Costner? Is she known for being tardy for the party, or is she more viva la diva?
The Countess has a crush on Kevin
The former Real Housewife with her eye on Kevin Costner is NYC's finest, Luann de Lesseps. Per Bravo, the ex-countess split from her second husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., in 2017, following allegations of serial cheating—so she seems to have a type. When asked recently who topped her dating hit list, de Lesseps didn't have to think twice. "Kevin Costner. He's so elegant," she told Page Six. "At the Oscars, didn't you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly."
De Lesseps previously shared some tips with Hollywood Life (via Yahoo! News) on how to snag the perfect man. "You have to think that every time you leave your house—whether you are going to the market, church, or the hardware store (always a great place)—that you might meet the man of your dreams," she said. "Being interested is what makes you interesting, so why not take an art or cooking class or volunteer for a cause you care about? This way, you'll meet a man who enjoys doing the same things as you and with whom you have some sort of connection."
Well, de Lesseps has a headstart there. Per the former Countess Luann, just like the man in her field of dreams, she's comfortable in front of the camera. In addition to reality TV, she's acted in "Law & Order: SVU," "Royal Pains," and "Difficult People," and is currently wowing the crowds with her "Cabaret" tour.
The big D -- Divorce
Luann de Lesseps and Kevin Costner have both been married twice, experienced cheating scandals (although from different sides), and share a love of acting. Costner is even known to bust out a tune, like de Lesseps. In a perfect world, they'd make the perfect couple. However, there could be a major stumbling block. Costner told The Washington Post that he'd never date another star. "I think my ego would get too much in the way," he confessed.
Still, it may not be a deal breaker, as he desires to make the most of life. "I have a big thirst. A big taste for things," he said. "I hate that I've lived by somebody else's rules, and I've somehow missed out on something."
But there's no getting over Costner still reeling from the shock divorce filing. Oh, and scrap the part about things not getting complicated because, despite their prenup, it's looking like Costner and Christine Baumgartner are gearing up for a bitter battle after all. Insider reports that the former couple is currently fighting over who lives in the family home. Baumgartner's attorney has accused Costner of trying to "kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives." While Costner complained to the judge that he was left without a home after his first divorce and didn't want it to happen again. Well, no biggie, de Lesseps is well-versed in dealing with all kinds of drama.