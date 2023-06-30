The Shady Side Of The Manzo Family

Reality TV fans who watch any episode in the "Real Housewives" franchise seeking conflict between the cast are rarely disappointed. Whether the wealthy, well-coifed, and surgically enhanced castmates are milling about by a pool or noshing at a posh restaurant, those seismic waves can intensify into a full-blown battle once someone throws down a verbal gauntlet. Naturally, the clashes come in all forms: Backstabbing, trash talk, heavily bleeped exchanges, and even fisticuffs dominate the proceedings with alarming regularity in each franchise, separately set in places that include Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York.

In 2009, cable channel Bravo amped up the suspense by rolling out "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" that featured two players, Caroline Manzo and her sister Dina, bearing some reportedly suspicious ties to the underworld. Caroline had married restaurateur Albert Manzo III, while Dina got hitched to Albert's brother Tommy. Both men were members of the Manzo family, long suspected of having ties to the mob, a twist that producers of the series didn't exactly make public knowledge. But then, they didn't have to, as legacy and tabloid media had that base already covered, starting in 1983 with the grisly discovery of Albert and Tommy's father, whose body was riddled with bullets.

Both couples frequently denied any racketeering connections, but as subsequent events would demonstrate, such an alleged link would be difficult to keep under the radar. If anything, those incidents may have helped "Real Housewives of New Jersey" become a guilty pleasure in more ways than one.