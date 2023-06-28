Vanessa Paradis Married Husband Samuel Benchetrit After Splitting With Johnny Depp

Trigger warning: The following article mentions domestic violence.

Vanessa Paradis has been in some high-profile relationships, including with several fellow French artists and Lenny Kravitz. But none of them compares to the level of attention Paradis's relationship with Johnny Depp received. Depp fell for Paradis the moment he first laid his eyes on her at the Hotel Costes in Paris in 1998. "I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and — boom!" he told the Daily Mail in 2011. "My life as a single man was done."

The couple didn't need a lot of time to take their romance to the next level. The following May, Paradis and Depp welcomed their daughter, Lily-Rose, who made them both parents for the first time. They expanded their family in April 2002, when Paradis gave birth to a son, Jack. In 2004, Depp suggested Paradis' first pregnancy was unexpected — but that it changed him for the better. "Fatherhood was not a conscious decision but now I have become the perfect example of all the paternity cliches I laughed at for years," he told TIME magazine.

The couple broke up in 2012, shortly after Depp met Amber Heard during the production of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary." However, the relationship still marks the longest both Depp and Paradis have ever had. Despite having built a family together and the overall longevity of their union, Depp and Paradis never tied the knot. In fact, Paradis got married for the first time at age 45.