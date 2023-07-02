Bella Thorne Lost Most Of Her Money After Starring On Disney Channel

Bella Thorne is one of the most successful stars to ever graduate from the Disney Channel — but she lost most of her money. Thorne shot to fame starring as CeCe Jones on the hit Disney Channel show "Shake It Up" alongside Zendaya, with her performance garnering the actor a trophy for best young actress in the television category at the 27th Annual Imagen Awards.

But according to Thorne herself, she never even wanted the role. However, at the time, she felt like she didn't have a choice. Her family needed to survive. "I never wanted to be a Disney star in the first place," she admitted during an interview with Fox News. "I did it for my family because we were on the brink of poverty and I was told this is what I had to do." The "Famous in Love" actor detailed her initial career struggles on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, telling host Josh Howowitz that if she didn't nab the role — her family might have become homeless. "We were about to live physically on the street," she shared. "We were living off Stouffer's coupons, and that's all we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you're a single mom raising four kids with debt, and you have nothing to your name, it's f***ing s***ty."

Thorne ended up co-starring in "Shake It Up" from 2010 to 2013 until Disney pulled the plug on the show despite its high ratings. And even then, she didn't even enjoy the supposed fruits of her labor, as she ended up with only $200 in the bank.