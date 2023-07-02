Celeb Couples That Split After Renewing Their Vows

A vow renewal can serve as a meaningful way for a couple to mark a marriage milestone, or it can be the special ceremony happily married spouses weren't able to have when they originally wed. But when partners gather their loved ones together to watch them reaffirm that they meant it when they said, "'Til death do us part,'" could it also be the death knell for a relationship?

In a 2023 episode of "Live! With Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa said that she and her hubby co-host will never renew their wedding vows. "I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce," she explained (via Page Six). Mark Consuelos agreed that they aren't a sign of a happy, healthy union, suggesting that husbands use them as marital Band-aids when they majorly screw up. Sometimes, this actually works. In 2017, rocker Ozzy Osbourne and former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne renewed their vows after Ozzy was unfaithful. "Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning," the Black Sabbath frontman told Hello!.

Hilaria Baldwin told Extra it was Alec Baldwin's idea to renew their vows in 2017, which is the same year David Beckham told "Desert Island Discs" that he and Victoria Beckham had done the same. As of this writing, both couples are still going strong. But there are also a number of failed celeb marriages Ripa can use as evidence to support her vow renewal claim.