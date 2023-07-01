Athletes Who Died In The Most Horrifying Accidents
The world of sports is full of highs such as medals that come with hefty prize gifts, million-dollar endorsement deals, and the pride of representing one's team. On the flip side, athletes also experience low moments; tough training sessions, injuries, and behind-the-scenes struggles, all of which make the glory worth the while. The death of an athlete is therefore not only painful to their close family, but also shatters the hearts of their fans, whether across the world, within the schools which they play or communities they belong.
In the past, we have lost beloved athletes due to unfortunate progressive diagnoses. In March 2023, high jumper Dick Fosbury died peacefully in his sleep, following a lymphoma diagnosis. Soccer legend Pelé's health deteriorated by colon cancer for years, and middle-distance runner Gabriele Grunewald publicly documented her journey as a metastatic cancer patient.
Oppositely, some losses in the sports world have been severely abrupt. For these celebrated athletes, what would have been a normal day in their lives led to tragic endings. Nevertheless, their memories live on.
Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet was confirmed to have drowned
On June 27, 2023, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office announced that it was probing a drowning incident in Destin, Florida. Per the department's account, a number of tourists found it hard to get back ashore while swimming at the beach, and all but one man made it out. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the victim, who was later identified as former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet, died by drowning. Yellow flags were up during the afternoon mishap, an indicator that the beach was moderately rip current-safe.
At the time of his death, Mallet was serving as the lead football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas. Following the confirmation of his passing, the institution put out a statement via Facebook that read, "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."
Condolence messages poured in for Mallet's family from his former teams, the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, as well as his fans, who were devastated by his demise.
Jeff Gladney's car overturned at high speed
In May 2022, nearly two months after NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney had sealed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, he was reported dead. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's office (via Forth Worth Star-Telegram), Gladney, who was in a white vehicle, lost his life together with one other passenger, Andrea Mercedes Palacios. The pair bolted down the road in the wee hours of the morning, during which their vehicle clasped another's rear end. The contact led to loss of control, after which the car struck a concrete pillar and landed upside down in a lawn-like zone.
Gladney's friends and colleagues expressed their grief via social media. "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ... ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please," Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter. Top defensive player-turned-television personality J.J. Watt tweeted,"Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."
A fatal helicopter crash claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and everyone aboard
In a 2010 interview with GQ, Kobe Bryant was revealed to prefer helicopter rides as a mode of transport, such that he took one to work. It was one of the perks of being an elite sports star with a large bank account. At 41, the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven others. Reports indicated that Kobe was headed to the since-renamed Mamba Sports Academy before the catastrophic Calabasas crash. The tragedy, a huge blow to Kobe's fanbase worldwide, led to the development of the Kobe and Gianna Helicopter Safety Act, aimed at tightening helicopter safety rules.
Kobe left behind an admirable legacy, whose consistency was echoed by ex-Chicago Bulls small forward Michael Jordan. "No matter where he [Kobe] saw me, it was a challenge," Jordan said at Kobe's memorial service. "And I admired him because [of] his passion. You rarely see someone who's looking and trying to improve each and every day. Not just in sports but as a parent, as a husband." Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant subsequently filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the Los Angeles County and its affiliates for leaking images of the wreckage. The verdict drew a ton of emotion.
Ken Block succumbed to injuries from a snowmobile accident
In January 2023, pro rally driver and YouTube stuntman Ken Block lost his life following a snowmobile accident in Park City, Utah, where he resided. A Facebook post by the Wasatch County Sheriff's office indicated that Block's motor sledge turned upside down and fell on him. He died on the spot due to the injuries he sustained. Ken was survived by his wife, Lucy Block and three children, including Lia Block, who took after his occupation.
"No words can describe of how much of an amazing human my dad was," Lia shared in part via Instagram. "He lived so many lives, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the absolute fullest every single day. He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved." A petition was started to rename April 3rd "4 3 Day" to pay homage to Ken's racing number,43.
Jay Briscoe was involved in a head-on crash
One half of the tag team Briscoe Brothers, professional wrestler Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) was killed in a Delaware head-on collision while he was chauffeuring his daughters to cheerleading practice. An account by the Delaware State Police indicated that Briscoe was steady in his lane when a truck driven by 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan veered toward his side of the road. The impact immediately resulted in the death of the two drivers. Briscoe's daughters, who were safely strapped onto their seats, were hospitalized in serious condition.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan tweeted news of Briscoe's sudden death, writing in part, "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin." A month after the accident occurred, Briscoe's partner Ann Pugh shared that their daughters were out of danger through a Facebook post captioned, "Got all my babies back together."
Sherry Schmidt died in a car accident
29-year-old up-and-coming mixed martial arts star Sherry Schmidt was also a motorbike enthusiast who was passionate about her craft. In June 2023, Schmidt's loved ones created a GoFundMe page in a bid to garner financial support for her burial. Sharing a link to the site via Twitter, fellow MMA fighter Ryan Kim Cafaro revealed the cause of Schmidt's death. "#MMATwitter please RT for my dear friend Sherry who we lost in a tragic car accident yesterday morning," he wrote." She was a beaming light of positivity and joy and a passionate and ferocious fighter. I will miss her every day till my last day."
The sad news was corroborated by Beacon Mixed Martial Arts Academy, with whom Schmidt was affiliated. The facility highlighted Schmidt's bright persona, industrious attitude and ability to make the most out of life. By the end of the fundraiser, $27,868 had been contributed toward giving Schmidt an honorable sendoff.
Pat Casey lost control of a motocross bike
On June 6, 2023, three-time X-Games medalist Pat Casey— who started racing professionally at the tender age of 14— died after losing control of a motocross bike. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced in a press release that the disastrous accident, which occurred at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, was a stunt- gone-sour. Pat's attempt at going over a ramp failed, resulting in an instant death.
Pat was survived by his wife, Chase Casey, his daughter, and his son, who'd also taken up the sport. In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Chase wrote in part,"Our love story was cut short on earth and I don't know if I'll ever be okay with that.. but I find comfort in knowing that nothing was left unsaid and that I will see you soon. You are my rock, always have been and always will be."
Pat's BMX counterpart T.J. Lavin, famed for MTV's long-running show "The Challenge," joined friends and fans in honoring his life, writing, "The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I'm so sorry for his wife and kids. @patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily."
Patrick Gasienica was involved in a motorcycle accident
On June 13, 2023, one-time Olympian ski jumper Patrick Gasienica was reported to have been involved in a grisly motorcycle accident in Bull Valley, Illinois. The McHenry County accident happened during evening hours.24-year-old Gasienica was riding down the road when he lost control and missed the centerline. An oncoming truck halted before a clash happened, but Gasienica sadly wound up under its front end. His motorcycle drifted to the opposite side. Gasienica, who didn't show signs of life, couldn't be revived. He was declared deceased at the Northwestern Medicine Hospital.
According to a GoFundMe page set by a family friend, Gasienica's untimely death occurred on his way from work. As of this writing, $24,038 has been raised on the platform, which will be disbursed to his family. Around the time of his demise, he was looking toward a career change, as indicated on his obituary. "He relished the opportunity to learn new skills alongside his dear friends, finding joy in the journey of personal and professional growth," the story of his life partly reads. "Patrick's infectious love for life was evident in his cherished pastimes, including golfing, skiing, and sharing laughter-filled moments with his friends."
Dwayne Haskins was killed after running out of gas
In April 2022, former Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway. A pharmacological analysis indicated that Dwayne had a high quantity of alcohol in his system during the accident, in addition to displaying positive results for anesthetics. Dwayne reportedly had an unidentified female ally in the car, and had stepped out to get gas before he met his ill-timed death.
Following his demise, his wife ,Kalabrya Haskins put out a statement that partially read, "My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts till the end of time."
Kalabrya filed a lawsuit to contest the circumstances surrounding her late husband's death, citing foul play, since a luxury watch he sported prior to the occurrence was missing. The lawsuit further alleged that the truck in question was fast-moving, overloaded, and had faulty brakes.
Zaki Anwari fell from a military plane
17-year-old promising soccer player Zaki Anwari, formerly of the Afghan national team lost his life while running away from his home country. Anwari and other refugees were in search of greener pastures after the Taliban's government takeover. In a since-deleted Facebook post (via The New York Times), the official Afghanistan sports governing body wrote, "Anwari was one of hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country and, in an incident, fell off an American military plane and died." The organization further expressed how saddened it was by the tragic loss, and sent a message of sympathy to those who knew Anwari personally.
Hundreds of Afghan nationals overcrowded the Hamid Karzai International Airport runway as a large cargo aircraft geared for takeoff. Minutes later, two bodies, reported to have been anchored by the wheels, plummet to the ground below. There was a technical hitch with the undercarriage, and upon inspection, human remains were uncovered.