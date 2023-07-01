Athletes Who Died In The Most Horrifying Accidents

On June 27, 2023, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office announced that it was probing a drowning incident in Destin, Florida. Per the department's account, a number of tourists found it hard to get back ashore while swimming at the beach, and all but one man made it out. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the victim, who was later identified as former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet, died by drowning. Yellow flags were up during the afternoon mishap, an indicator that the beach was moderately rip current-safe.

At the time of his death, Mallet was serving as the lead football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas. Following the confirmation of his passing, the institution put out a statement via Facebook that read, "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Condolence messages poured in for Mallet's family from his former teams, the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, as well as his fans, who were devastated by his demise.