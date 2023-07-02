Sunny Hostin Stood By Her Friend Don Lemon After His Bitter CNN Firing

Don Lemon took fans by surprise on April 24, 2023, when he announced on Twitter that he'd been fired from CNN after 17 years with the network. Saying he was shocked by the decision, the longtime anchor claimed he had learned the news from his agent, rather than his manager, and blasted the cold termination – something CNN later disputed.

The reason for the sudden departure appeared to be a long history of troublesome on-set behavior that came to a head in February 2023. That's when, during an episode of "CNN This Morning," Lemon made ageist and sexist comments about Nikki Haley being past her prime, which got him booted off the air temporarily. After getting a generic apology out of the way, Lemon agreed to receive formal training and returned to the show, which some fellow news personalities did not appreciate. Megyn Kelly, for example, tweeted a set of scathing lessons for Lemon to learn as he headed back to work, including, "Women are not damaged goods when they hit 40."

In the end, Lemon's comeback was short-lived and plenty of folks were happy to see him go. Like Meghan McCain who snarkily tweeted, "It's a bad day to be a misogynist on cable man..." Someone who was in his corner, though, was his former colleague Sunny Hostin. The ex-CNN legal analyst told People, "I think we're seeing the media go backwards" because they let go of an outspoken person of color.