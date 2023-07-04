How Lainey Wilson's Dad Brian Almost Lost His Life

Lainey Wilson almost lost her father after he went through a terribly serious medical complication.

It's probably safe to say that Wilson's casual fans are familiar with her emotion-driven, thought-provoking catalog of country anthems, which includes songs such as "Dirty Looks," "Heart Like A Truck," and "Things A Man Oughta Know." However, Wilson recently joined the cast of "Yellowstone." According to IMDb, Lainey plays the role of Abby, who eventually becomes involved with a character named Ryan. And though this is Wilson's first time shooting scripted television, she's already had to film some super steamy scenes. In fact, she had to warn her parents before they were allowed to watch them! "I didn't really know what I was doing, but you go in there head-first," Lainey shared with USA Today. "I was going to give people their money's worth. I told my mommy and daddy, 'You might not want to watch this show.' I don't want to be on their prayer list."

Unfortunately, as the publication mentioned, there would soon come a day when Wilson would have to help her father through a life-threatening situation.