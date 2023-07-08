The Celeb Who Unexpectedly Connected Tiffany Trump And Michael Boulos
Tiffany Trump is often the forgotten Trump offspring. Although Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump are regularly snapped by their father's side, wheeling and dealing, Tiffany tends to stay more out of the political spotlight. Per Biography, Tiffany spent most of her childhood with her actor mother, Marla Maples, in California, unlike her Manhattanite half-siblings. So, it's unsurprising that she has more than a few celeb names amongst her contacts. However, what is eyebrow-raising is which one of those celebs hooked Tiffany up with her now-husband, Michael Boulos.
Page Six reports that the couple tied the knot in a luxurious no-expenses spared Mar-a-Largo shindig in November 2022. Tiffany looked radiant in a white sequined Elie Saab gown as she swapped vows with her billionaire boo. And despite there being no love lost between them, Donald Trump and Maples even appeared to be friendly, putting their differences aside for the sake of Tiffany's big wedding day. The blushing bride and dapper groom posed for post-wedding pics, flanked by Tiffany's parents, smiles plastered onto their faces.
Donald, clad in a bow tie and tuxedo, walked his daughter down the aisle as her bridesmaids, which included her older half-sister, Ivanka, followed. The day went off without a hitch, but it wasn't without drama, thanks to Hurricane Nicole, which blew through Florida just prior to the wedding. It was fitting there was plenty of drama, though, given the well-documented histrionic history of the celeb who unexpectedly connected Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos.
Lilo the love connector
Of all the celebrities in all of Hollywood, it was Lindsay Lohan who unexpectedly connected Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos. However, the actor, who is a wife and expectant mother herself now, has played down her role as matchmaker, insisting that she just provided the venue and the rest was down to Cupid. Tiffany and Boulos reportedly first locked eyes at Lohan's Mykonos beach club in 2019. "I wasn't there when they met," Lohan admitted to People. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened."
Lohan said that although she's been friends with Tiffany for a couple of years, she'd only recently become acquainted with Boulos after friends introduced the two. Her relationship with Tiffany was first revealed in 2018 when Lohan told The New York Times they were meeting up in Greece and that Tiffany was "a really sweet girl. Nice person." The paper noted that Donald Trump previously speculated on Lohan's sexual prowess with Howard Stern when she was 18.
"She's probably deeply troubled and, therefore, great in bed," he mused. "How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?" However, Lohan didn't take it personally, telling the outlet, "He's the president. No matter what anyone says, he's still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion." Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that the "TiffLo girlmance" likely stemmed from the two's mutual friendship with Hollywood rich-kid Andrew Warren.
Big fat greek lie?
But wait! Not so fast! Town & Country has debunked the Lindsay Lohan big fat Greek matchmaker myth. The magazine claims Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos were first snapped together at an NYC fashion show in September 2018. Two months later, Tiffany allegedly dragged him to Mar-a-Largo for a Trump family Thanksgiving feast. Not surprisingly, given that Boulos is a billionaire, Donald Trump gave him two thumbs up. Tiffany's mom is a fan too. "I adore Michael!" Marla Maples gushed to T&C.
Well, however they met — sorry, LiLo, but Greece seems unlikely — Tiffany and Boulos appear to be a match made in heaven. And they also appear to be gearing up to be the next Washington D.C. power couple as Ivanka Trump steps aside to make time for her family. According to OK! Tiffany has been eagerly waiting on the sidelines for years — and now she's ready to carpe momentum.
"This is a major move that hasn't gone unnoticed," a source claimed. "Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office." A different source said Tiffany's maneuvering has seriously put her sibling's nose out of joint. "Ivanka has never lived a day when she didn't feel she was the sun and the moon to her father," they said. "To see Tiffany swoop in with Donald's blessing is a hit to Ivanka's ego."