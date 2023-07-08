The Celeb Who Unexpectedly Connected Tiffany Trump And Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump is often the forgotten Trump offspring. Although Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump are regularly snapped by their father's side, wheeling and dealing, Tiffany tends to stay more out of the political spotlight. Per Biography, Tiffany spent most of her childhood with her actor mother, Marla Maples, in California, unlike her Manhattanite half-siblings. So, it's unsurprising that she has more than a few celeb names amongst her contacts. However, what is eyebrow-raising is which one of those celebs hooked Tiffany up with her now-husband, Michael Boulos.

Page Six reports that the couple tied the knot in a luxurious no-expenses spared Mar-a-Largo shindig in November 2022. Tiffany looked radiant in a white sequined Elie Saab gown as she swapped vows with her billionaire boo. And despite there being no love lost between them, Donald Trump and Maples even appeared to be friendly, putting their differences aside for the sake of Tiffany's big wedding day. The blushing bride and dapper groom posed for post-wedding pics, flanked by Tiffany's parents, smiles plastered onto their faces.

Donald, clad in a bow tie and tuxedo, walked his daughter down the aisle as her bridesmaids, which included her older half-sister, Ivanka, followed. The day went off without a hitch, but it wasn't without drama, thanks to Hurricane Nicole, which blew through Florida just prior to the wedding. It was fitting there was plenty of drama, though, given the well-documented histrionic history of the celeb who unexpectedly connected Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos.