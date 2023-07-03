Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Posts Gut-Wrenching Tribute To Late NFL Star

It's been nearly a week since Ryan Mallett tragically passed away, and his girlfriend, Madison Carter, has been grieving the loss of the love of her life. The former NFL quarterback died unexpectedly after he drowned while swimming in Destin, Florida, per CNN. Authorities were called to the scene after it was reported that several people struggled to get back to the shoreline. When Mallett was pulled out of the water, the former football star was not breathing. He was later taken to a hospital where he sadly passed away. Mallett was just 35 years old when the tragic accident occurred. Although many speculated that riptides could have played a part in his death, authorities confirmed that is unlikely.

In the days after Mallett's passing, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden released new details about the incident. According to TMZ, Sheriff Aden shared, "It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents." Sheriff Aden reiterated this sentiment through a written statement where he shared, "There were no indications of any 'riptides.'" Friends, family, and fans were in disbelief after they discovered Mallett had passed but none more so than his girlfriend, Carter. Although she kept quiet in the initial days of his death, Carter has decided to open up and give an inside look into her relationship with the late NFL star.