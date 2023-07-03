Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Posts Gut-Wrenching Tribute To Late NFL Star
It's been nearly a week since Ryan Mallett tragically passed away, and his girlfriend, Madison Carter, has been grieving the loss of the love of her life. The former NFL quarterback died unexpectedly after he drowned while swimming in Destin, Florida, per CNN. Authorities were called to the scene after it was reported that several people struggled to get back to the shoreline. When Mallett was pulled out of the water, the former football star was not breathing. He was later taken to a hospital where he sadly passed away. Mallett was just 35 years old when the tragic accident occurred. Although many speculated that riptides could have played a part in his death, authorities confirmed that is unlikely.
In the days after Mallett's passing, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden released new details about the incident. According to TMZ, Sheriff Aden shared, "It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents." Sheriff Aden reiterated this sentiment through a written statement where he shared, "There were no indications of any 'riptides.'" Friends, family, and fans were in disbelief after they discovered Mallett had passed but none more so than his girlfriend, Carter. Although she kept quiet in the initial days of his death, Carter has decided to open up and give an inside look into her relationship with the late NFL star.
Madison Carter grieves Ryan Mallett
Madison Carter is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Ryan Mallett. Carter shared a Facebook post honoring her late boyfriend, marking her first public statement after his shocking death. She began by saying, "How do I even find the words. I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened. I'm so sorry I couldn't save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried." According to Fox 59, Carter was with Mallett when the tragic accident occurred. She continued to talk about the former football star's big heart and how he was "always looking for the good."
Carter then talked about their loving relationship in the post, she shared, " I can never thank you enough for loving me the way that you did. In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life. You loved me fiercely and unapologetically. We were planning our future. We were just getting started." Although it's unclear when they began their relationship, it's clear Mallett made a huge impact on her life. She finished her post by sharing, "You changed my life, and I'm forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can't wait to see you again."
Ryan Mallett went public with Madison Carter days before his death
When Madison Carter shared her tribute in honor of her late boyfriend, Ryan Mallett, she mentioned that the two had only just begun their relationship. She said, "In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life ... I'm sure some think we're crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time." Although it's unclear as to when exactly the medical student and the former NFL quarterback began their romance, we do know that Mallett went Facebook official with Carter just weeks before his passing.
According to US Weekly, the former New England Patriots player changed his relationship status on Facebook from "single" to "in a relationship" on June 1, 2023. Friends and family were happy for the athlete as one user commented, "Wonderful! Congratulations to both of you!! She's a lovely lady and you ... well, she's a lovely lady! (Just kidding you, my friend!!)." Mallett wasn't done with sharing his new relationship with the medical student. On June 18, 2023, he posted on Facebook once more with a photo of himself and Carter. He captioned the post, "Appreciation post for my DR/driver/nurse Madison Carter." Even though it seemed as though the two had just started their relationship it was clear they were head over heels for one another.
Ryan Mallett found love with Madison Carter after divorce
Ryan Mallett found love again with Madison Carter despite going through a divorce just a couple of years before. According to the New York Post, Mallett was married for four months in 2020 to OnlyFans model, Tiffany Seeley. Even though their marriage was short-lived Seeley did post on her Instagram story after news of Mallet's death broke. The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the two with the caption, "Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out. My heart breaks for everyone." Her sentiment was short and sweet as she honored her late ex-husband.
After his divorce from Seeley, Mallett had taken his time to jump back into the dating pool. But, he was clearly excited about his new relationship with Carter as they were just starting to share their romance with the world. And even though Carter and Mallett didn't get to spend years and years with one another, the time they did have together was still incredibly special. And the impact the NFL quarterback left on Carter was evident as she shared in her post, "Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others."