RHOC: What Is Tamra Judge's Son Spencer Barney Doing Now?

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge is back with an orange in her palms for Season 17 after her two-season hiatus and some fans are wondering what the OC OG's youngest son, Spencer Barney, is up to these days since he's absent from the cameras this season.

Judge joined the rambunctious Southern California cast in Season 3 with her four children in tow: Ryan Vieth — who she welcomed with her first husband, Darren Vieth — Sidney, Spencer, and Sophia Barney. Throughout his mom's decade-plus reign on the show, Spencer appeared on the Bravo reality series only a handful of times. Audiences watched Judge's family celebrate Spencer's 18th birthday, which the Housewife later indicated was the first time he appeared on "RHOC" since they filmed his 7th birthday party. The mom of four explained on "The Daily Dish" in 2019 that "Spencer's not that excited about filming" because being on camera isn't "really his thing" and "he's kind of shy."

Since then, Judge's youngest son has remained out of the public eye, but she has given periodic updates about the significant events in their family's lives.