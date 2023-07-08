Who Is Karsyn On Claim To Fame? The Contestant With Two Celebrity Relatives

Karsyn Elledge may have told her "Claim to Fame" castmates that she was related to a musician, but we've got it on good authority that just isn't so. So, who is she, really?

As "Claim to Fame" fans will know, the competition requires each contestant to hint at their famous relations by way of a good old game of two truths and a lie. At the time of writing, Elledge has told her castmates that her relative is an uncle, a hall of famer (though, as pointed out by TV Insider, she's never specified which hall of fame he's been inducted into), and a musician. However, her talent show presentation would suggest that if her uncle was, in fact, a musician, that might not necessarily run in the family. Granted, Popsugar has mused that her, ahem, interesting version of "Amazing Grace" may have been a ploy. Sure enough, though, Primetimer has pointed out that vocals aside, the song could also have been a hint at her relative being Jefferson Airplane alum and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Grace Slick — making her clue that the celebrity in question was her uncle the lie.

Compelling as that theory may be, the truth is Elledge isn't related to a musician. Far from it, she comes from a long line of NASCAR racing drivers.