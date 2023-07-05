Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Buzzcut Game Remains Strong In Latest Stroll With Siblings
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt knows how to create a buzz — quite literally. She loves to switch up her style choices, and Shiloh goes from buzzcut to chignon, seemingly in the blink of an eye, pulling off both looks effortlessly. On Independence Day, Shiloh Jolie Pitt was snapped with a freshly shorn buzzcut during a shopping trip with Angelina Jolie, Zahara, and Pax. The bare-faced teen paired her cropped locks with a hoodie sweatsuit.
In 2021, Shiloh caused a stir at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Eternals." Per Hollywood Life, she looked glam in a beige asymmetric dress previously worn by Angelina but altered to suit Shiloh's fierce fashion aesthetic. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she rocked flawless, barely-there makeup.
People reports that Shiloh switched up her look again for the Italian premiere of "The Eternals," clad in a black Versace skater-style dress, brightly patterned yellow and black sneakers, and her hair in an updo once again. And for the London premiere, E! Canada reports that the 17-year-old wore her hair in a perfectly coifed top knot, paired with ballet flats and the vintage Dior dress that her mom wore to the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" press conference two years previously.
It was a far look from Shiloh's "Montenegro style" — a term Angelina used to describe Shiloh's look in a 2010 Vanity Fair article. However, never fear; as proved in the recent stroll with her siblings, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's buzzcut game remains strong.
Shiloh dresses as Shiloh dresses
Throughout Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's life growing up in the spotlight, her sense of style has been a significant focus for some in the media. Tabloids have consistently speculated about Shiloh's gender identity since she was a tiny child. They focused on the fact that Sholih once wanted to go by a different name—John and that she preferred to dress in a non-traditional "girl" style.
"Oh, boy! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's newly cropped short haircut and tomboyish wardrobe have style mavens, celeb watchers, and bloggers puzzling over why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 3-year-old girl apparently doesn't want to look like a girly-girl," the Daily News wrote in 2010. One celebrity blogger asked, "Does Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter secretly want to be a boy?" They claimed that others had wrongly identified her as her brother Knox, who was 19 months old while she was nearly four.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie championed her daughter's unique way of dressing and the tabloid's eagerness to label her "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy, and she wanted to be called John for a while," she said. "Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman, and she wants to be like her brothers. It's who she is." And, as Shiloh has proven yet again, she continues to blaze her fashion trail in life, despite her detractors.