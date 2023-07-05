Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Buzzcut Game Remains Strong In Latest Stroll With Siblings

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt knows how to create a buzz — quite literally. She loves to switch up her style choices, and Shiloh goes from buzzcut to chignon, seemingly in the blink of an eye, pulling off both looks effortlessly. On Independence Day, Shiloh Jolie Pitt was snapped with a freshly shorn buzzcut during a shopping trip with Angelina Jolie, Zahara, and Pax. The bare-faced teen paired her cropped locks with a hoodie sweatsuit.

In 2021, Shiloh caused a stir at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Eternals." Per Hollywood Life, she looked glam in a beige asymmetric dress previously worn by Angelina but altered to suit Shiloh's fierce fashion aesthetic. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she rocked flawless, barely-there makeup.

People reports that Shiloh switched up her look again for the Italian premiere of "The Eternals," clad in a black Versace skater-style dress, brightly patterned yellow and black sneakers, and her hair in an updo once again. And for the London premiere, E! Canada reports that the 17-year-old wore her hair in a perfectly coifed top knot, paired with ballet flats and the vintage Dior dress that her mom wore to the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" press conference two years previously.

It was a far look from Shiloh's "Montenegro style" — a term Angelina used to describe Shiloh's look in a 2010 Vanity Fair article. However, never fear; as proved in the recent stroll with her siblings, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's buzzcut game remains strong.