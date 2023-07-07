RHOBH: What Happened To Kim Richards' Ex-Husband Monty Brinson?
Kim Richards' ex-husband, Monty Brinson faced a serious diagnosis before his premature death.
It's been years since Kim has filmed for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." But although the actor hasn't been a part of the main "RHOBH" squad for several years, she's still one of the most dynamic ex-cast members to come through the franchise. During her previous appearances, Kim -– who is related to Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards -– earned her Bravo salary by feuding with her sisters and anyone else who crossed her. Her fan base also fell in love with her quick wit and fun personality.
Despite being a fan favorite, "RHOBH" wasn't all fun and games for Kim. The "Race From Witch Mountain" star's battle with substance use, which resulted in multiple rehab stints, was also a critical part of her storyline and eventually contributed to her 2015 exit. Around this same time, Kim also had to deal with the tragic event that her ex-husband was facing. Here's more about his story.
Monty Brinson died from lung cancer
In January 2016, Monty Brinson died from lung cancer at the age of 58. According to ABC Go, Brinson's ex-brother-in-law, Ricky Hilton was one of the first to announce his death. "We have lost Monty Brinson after a brave battle with cancer," wrote Hilton (via ABC Go). "His heart was as big as the moon and he was loved by all he met. He will be sorely missed. I love you always!" People reported that Richards was "devastated," which wasn't surprising given the enduring affection they shared. According to Entertainment Weekly, Richards supported Brinson through his cancer battle until he took his last breath. As one insider shared, Richards was "by his side quite often."
The next day, Richards opened up about Brinson's passing. "Yesterday I said goodbye to best the friend I've ever had in my life..." posted Richards to Instagram. "Monty was an amazing person with an amazing soul ... We shared over 30 years of Love & Happiness and brought a beautiful daughter into the world. I am so grateful for all that we shared. I know we will be together again one day. I love you Monty my angel in heaven .. and I know that we be together again one day. I will carry you in my heart always my love ... until then, may you rest in peace."
Monty Brinson made the most of his last days
Although Monty Brinson was battling a serious disease, he attempted to spread joy and positivity during the last months of his life. Brinson's Instagram account is now a public diary of his last few months. Brinson kept a positive outlook for much of his journey. In September 2015, Brinson posted about outliving his prognosis. "And for them to say I had 2 months a year ago last May," wrote Brinson to Instagram. "I guess cancer didn't know who they were up against. And when I read I'm on my deathbed all I can do is laugh. Never felt better, now I'm just going to start traveling and enjoying life like everyone should." That December, Brinson implied that his time was dwindling when he posted that Christmas 2015 would be "special to my family, friends, acquaintances, and strangers" (via Instagram).
Unfortunately, Brinson wasn't doing great by January 2016, during which he posted several heart-wrenching updates to Instagram. His final Instagram post was a graphic that read, "May the positive energy of the universe surround you, flow through you, bring to you peace to your mind, love through to heart." Brinson captioned the photo, "Today I know a lot of people that follow me my wish that you would send a short message of a time we spent together that you will not forget about us and our friendship."