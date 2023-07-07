RHOBH: What Happened To Kim Richards' Ex-Husband Monty Brinson?

In January 2016, Monty Brinson died from lung cancer at the age of 58. According to ABC Go, Brinson's ex-brother-in-law, Ricky Hilton was one of the first to announce his death. "We have lost Monty Brinson after a brave battle with cancer," wrote Hilton (via ABC Go). "His heart was as big as the moon and he was loved by all he met. He will be sorely missed. I love you always!" People reported that Richards was "devastated," which wasn't surprising given the enduring affection they shared. According to Entertainment Weekly, Richards supported Brinson through his cancer battle until he took his last breath. As one insider shared, Richards was "by his side quite often."

The next day, Richards opened up about Brinson's passing. "Yesterday I said goodbye to best the friend I've ever had in my life..." posted Richards to Instagram. "Monty was an amazing person with an amazing soul ... We shared over 30 years of Love & Happiness and brought a beautiful daughter into the world. I am so grateful for all that we shared. I know we will be together again one day. I love you Monty my angel in heaven .. and I know that we be together again one day. I will carry you in my heart always my love ... until then, may you rest in peace."