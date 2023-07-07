Musicians Who Were Injured On Stage

It's hard to believe the legions of diehard Beatles fans would ever attempt to harm them, but that's exactly what happened in 1964. It may have been George Harrison's fault, as he said "jelly babies," known stateside as jelly beans, were his favorite candy during a 1963 interview. And fans sure took that anecdote to heart during their first concert in America, when all four members of the popular British band were hit with jelly beans.

The Associated Press at the time wrote (via Beatles Daily), "While they banged out their hit songs, the audience tossed jelly beans at the stage ... Among the jelly beans were peanuts, combs and apparently anything else that came readily to hand." Harrison would later tell a New York reporter of the incident, "... that night we were absolutely pelted by the f***ing things. They don't have soft jelly beans there, they have hard jelly beans."

Harrison went on the explain that he and the rest of the band were performing on a circular stage, so they were being bombarded on all sides. "Imagine waves of rock-hard little bullets raining down on you from the sky ... Jelly beans are a bit dangerous, you see ... Every now and again, one would hit a string on my guitar and plank off a bad note as I was trying to play," he added. Who knew candy could cause such havoc?