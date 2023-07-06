Hey, Google? Master P & Luther Vandross Aren't The Same Person. Sincerely, All Of Twitter

Oh, brother, another piece of technology that has potential racial bias built into its hardware. Google is receiving backlash from users on Twitter after their search engine mistook R&B singer Luther Vandross for rapper Master P, who are two people who it's pretty hard to mistake especially when you consider the careers they've had.

Born in 1951, the "Never Too Much" singer is a whole generation older than the West Coast label founder born in 1970. Even besides the fact that their musical styles are like night and day, the two artists came to prominence in completely different decades. With his silky smooth vocals, Vandross ruled the charts for years since the 80s and won a whopping eight Grammy awards in his lifetime. On the other hand, Master P was more of a hip-hop staple during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Plus, did we mention that Vandross has unfortunately been dead since 2005? So, really, how could Google have mixed these two up? Well, users on Twitter gave their own two cents when they discovered the tech company's mistake.