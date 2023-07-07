Robert De Niro's Daughter Issues Grave Warning About Son Leandro's Alleged Cause Of Death

This article contains mentions of drug use.

Losing a family member is always hard, especially at such a young age. Just weeks after news broke that actor Robert De Niro became a father to a baby girl, he suffered the unimaginable when he lost his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. At the time of his death, Leandro was just 19 years old. Leandro's mom, Drena De Niro shared the news on social media, making sure to accompany her heartfelt post with a photo of her late son. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she began the update. Drena added that she didn't know how to live without her beloved son but vowed to keep his memory alive. Several people commented on the post to wish Drena and her family well, including some famous friends like Andy Cohen. "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love," the Bravo boss wrote.

Not too long after the news of Leandro's death broke, Robert also issued a statement. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the "Cape Fear" actor told ABC on "Good Morning America" via his rep. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Now, Drena is sharing the cause of Leandro's death.