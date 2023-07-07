Robert De Niro's Daughter Issues Grave Warning About Son Leandro's Alleged Cause Of Death
This article contains mentions of drug use.
Losing a family member is always hard, especially at such a young age. Just weeks after news broke that actor Robert De Niro became a father to a baby girl, he suffered the unimaginable when he lost his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. At the time of his death, Leandro was just 19 years old. Leandro's mom, Drena De Niro shared the news on social media, making sure to accompany her heartfelt post with a photo of her late son. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she began the update. Drena added that she didn't know how to live without her beloved son but vowed to keep his memory alive. Several people commented on the post to wish Drena and her family well, including some famous friends like Andy Cohen. "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love," the Bravo boss wrote.
Not too long after the news of Leandro's death broke, Robert also issued a statement. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the "Cape Fear" actor told ABC on "Good Morning America" via his rep. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."
Now, Drena is sharing the cause of Leandro's death.
Fentanyl played a role in Leandro De Niro's death
More details are coming to light about the tragic death of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Robert's daughter, Drena De Niro, posted a tribute to Leandro on social media, and thousands of followers flocked to the comments section to send their condolences. Several fans also had questions about Leandro's death, including one who asked, "OMG, why? How?" That particular question must have caught Drena's eye because she replied and shed light on what happened. "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," Drena began her comment. "So for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever." Drena also added a crying-face emoji to express her feelings.
Following her initial post informing fans of Leandro's death, Drena has continued to pay tribute to her son on social media. In one update, she thanked her followers for all of their love and support while adding that she was still struggling. "None of this is right or fair, and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning," she wrote. In another social media post, Drena shared a throwback photo of her son strumming a guitar on his lap. "My darling we celebrate you today and always," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the help prayers and loving energy that is pulling us through this devastating time."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).