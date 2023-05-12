Robert De Niro Unveils First Photo Of Newborn Daughter After Unexpected Birth Announcement

Robert De Niro is one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood, but he plays plenty of other roles in his life aside from acting — including dad. In early May, the star sat down for an interview with ET Canada to discuss his new movie, "About My Father." Since he plays a father in the film, he fields a lot of questions about what kind of dad he is. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful," he explained. "My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is."

Before answering that question, reporter Brittnee Blair mentioned that De Niro has six kids, but he corrected her and told her he's a father of seven. "I just had a baby," he revealed without sharing any further details as to the name, gender, or age of the little one. Say what? The star also is the father to six other children — daughters Drena, 51, and Helen Grace, 11, as well as sons Raphael, 46; twins Julian and Aaron, 27, and Elliot, 25.

Not too long after the interview went viral, more details unfolded about the 79-year-old's newest child, including the mother — Tiffany Chen. According to People, De Niro and Chen have been dating since 2021, and they just welcomed their first child together. Now, we also know her name, gender, and what she looks like!