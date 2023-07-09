Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Is All Grown Up (& Looks Just Like Mom Catherine Zeta-Jones)

Michael Douglas' kids are now all adults. The "Basic Instinct" actor has three children: his first son, Cameron, was born in 1978 to Douglas and then-wife Diandra Luker, while Douglas and his present wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, share a son, Dylan, born in 2000, and a daughter, Carys, born in 2003. Back in 2010, Douglas opened up about his renewed focus on fatherhood and family life while speaking to The Guardian. "I'm not driven like I once was — these days I am consumed with being a father and with my responsibilities as a husband," Douglas said. "I cherish this time."

In a 2015 interview with Variety, Douglas shared the advice he gave Dylan and Carys upon learning that they have an interest in performing. "They both want to act, and I've told them to be ready for rejection," the "Ant-Man" series actor said, adding this is the advice he also gives anyone interested in working in the movie business. "I experienced lots of rejection in my career, and it's never easy. You have to keep on going, and someone will say yes."

Now, Dylan Douglas — who looks very much like his famous mom — has reached a noteworthy achievement of his own as he navigates young adulthood and fosters a close relationship with his parents.