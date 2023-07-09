Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Is All Grown Up (& Looks Just Like Mom Catherine Zeta-Jones)
Michael Douglas' kids are now all adults. The "Basic Instinct" actor has three children: his first son, Cameron, was born in 1978 to Douglas and then-wife Diandra Luker, while Douglas and his present wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, share a son, Dylan, born in 2000, and a daughter, Carys, born in 2003. Back in 2010, Douglas opened up about his renewed focus on fatherhood and family life while speaking to The Guardian. "I'm not driven like I once was — these days I am consumed with being a father and with my responsibilities as a husband," Douglas said. "I cherish this time."
In a 2015 interview with Variety, Douglas shared the advice he gave Dylan and Carys upon learning that they have an interest in performing. "They both want to act, and I've told them to be ready for rejection," the "Ant-Man" series actor said, adding this is the advice he also gives anyone interested in working in the movie business. "I experienced lots of rejection in my career, and it's never easy. You have to keep on going, and someone will say yes."
Now, Dylan Douglas — who looks very much like his famous mom — has reached a noteworthy achievement of his own as he navigates young adulthood and fosters a close relationship with his parents.
Dylan Douglas is a recent college graduate
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' children are forging their own paths, and Dylan is ready to start making career moves. In May 2022, Dylan graduated from Brown University, where he majored in political science. Michael Douglas posted a picture of himself and his son on Instagram to mark Dylan's graduation day, saying "Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" The "Fatal Attraction" star also called himself "One proud Dad!" Dylan has also dabbled in performing, as he has one acting credit for voicing the character Russell in a 2011 episode of "Phineas and Ferb."
Now that Dylan is an adult, his striking resemblance to his famous mom is even more evident. In January 2022, Dylan posted a few photos on Instagram of himself and his family members while vacationing in Portsmouth, Dominica. In response, one commenter said that Dylan hit the genes jackpot, adding, "he's like Catherine in male version wow." Another fan wrote, "You look just like your mother. Lucky you." A third person echoed this idea, stating, "You're the image of your mother!!" Both of his parents also wrote sweet messages to their son on the post. Zeta-Jones commented, "Love you sooooooo much" with a red heart emoji. Douglas, meanwhile chimed in, "Lookin good, son."
Dylan Douglas is 'very, very proud' of his parents
It's clear that Dylan Douglas has a tight-knit bond with his parents, and he frequently supports them in person and in interviews. On a few recent occasions, Dylan has walked the red carpet with his parents at movie premieres, such as with Catherine Zeta-Jones for "Wednesday" in November 2022, per Access Hollywood. He and his mom also appeared together at the December 2022 "National Treasure: Edge of History" premiere, where Dylan said it was "great" to see her work and "look so beautiful," via Extra.
When all three attended the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premiere in February 2023, Dylan praised his celebrity parents while being interviewed at the gathering by Entertainment Tonight. "Well, I'm very, very proud," Dylan said. "I mean, obviously they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out."
Furthermore, Dylan offered his dad Michael Douglas a heartfelt Father's Day message back in June 2021 via Instagram. "All I can say is that you are my whole world. You are my leader, a role model, and someone I aspire to be in every way," Dylan wrote. "I can't imagine a world without you — your advise [sic] I hold in the highest regard, and your unwavering support drives me to work hard and believe in myself. I love you so much it honestly hurts."